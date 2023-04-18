Conference realignment in college sports has been a big thing in recent years.
It’s happening now locally, too.
Another element to the shifting conference landscape across Michiana came Monday night when the South Bend School Board voted, 4-3, in favor of shutting down Clay High School. Other changes were approved as well within the school district in a cost-saving move. Clay has been open since 1939, but has seen its enrollment dwindle down to just 778 students for this school year.
In total, the number of students attending South Bend community schools has decreased by more than 1,700 since 2006. This forced the school board to reconsider a lot of things, including consolidating Clay into its three other high schools: Adams, Riley and Washington.
With the news of Monday night, this will now leave the Northern Indiana Conference with eight schools starting in the 2024-25 school year: the three South Bend public schools, two of the biggest schools in the state in Penn and Elkhart, two private schools in South Bend St. Joseph and Mishawaka Marian, and New Prairie.
In early April, Jimtown, John Glenn and Bremen all announced they were leaving the NIC to form a new conference with Tippecanoe Valley (from the Three Rivers Conference), Knox and LaVille (both from the Hoosier North Athletic Conference). They will start playing as conference foes in the fall of 2024.
All of this conference realignment isn’t just contained to Michiana as well. The first big dominoes to fall, statewide, were last year when Carmel and Center Grove were voted out of the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference. Both schools then applied to be members of the Hoosier Crossroads Conference in Jan. 2022, with that being voted down by the current HCC schools.
Carmel and Center Grove have played as independents since then, a la Notre Dame football.
About a week after the Jimtown-related news broke, another central Indiana conference — the North Central Conference — voted McCutcheon and Harrison (West Lafayette) to leave the league at the end of the 2024 school year. That brings the NCC down to seven schools after Indianapolis Tech announced it would be leaving at the end of this school year.
It has not yet been announced if Tech is joining a new conference. Maybe they can form a three-team deal with Carmel and Center Grove?
I kid, but also at this point, it appears everything is on the table.
All of this recent movement begs the question: will there be even more changes?
From my standpoint, I just don’t see it.
For a while, it seemed like a lot of talk was about Fairfield and West Noble leaving the Northeast Corner Conference for this new, still-unnamed conference with Jimtown and co. Just taking a look at the geography of it, though, doesn't make much sense.
Fairfield and West Noble already make hour-long drives to play NECC schools like Angola and Fremont. Why would they want to keep doing that, but instead go to Knox and Tippecanoe Valley? If there were shorter drives to be had for this new conference, then it would make sense.
Joining the new league would basically be picking between the devil you know versus the one you don’t. When you consider all the factors, a Fairfield or West Noble move wouldn’t really change much for them.
Then there’s the Northern Lakes Conference. The obvious picks at a move would be Wawasee and NorthWood. They’re the two smallest schools in the conference, with both having enrollments below 1,000 (Wawasee at 955, NorthWood at 888). Going against six other schools with more than 1,000 students — including two, 2,000-plus ones in Warsaw and Goshen — isn’t the most advantageous thing for them, on paper.
NorthWood has been mostly competitive across the board in the NLC, however, including winning football and boys basketball championships this season. They hold their own weight come postseason time as well, with volleyball having won four-straight sectional titles, the girls golf program having been one of the state’s best in the past decade and the girls basketball team having a tradition-rich history, among others on campus.
That leaves Wawasee. It’s no secret the Warriors have struggled in athletics in recent years, especially against its NLC counterparts. For me, if Wawasee were to leave, where would they go? There are longer drives to be had in the new conference coming in 2024-25. The NIC has the same problem for them as the NLC. Going to the Three Rivers would make them the biggest school by 300-plus students — I doubt the others in the TRC would appreciate that.
Simply put, I just don't know where Wawasee would go if it wanted to get out of the NLC.
Other schools not from our coverage area could make moves, of course. What does Hamilton do in the NECC now that the majority of its contests don’t count toward the conference standings anyway? Does New Prairie try and explore options now that the NIC is becoming primarily full of big schools? Do all the larger schools in the area try and form a new, big-school league?
That’s part of the beauty of conference realignment — you can talk yourself into as many different scenarios as you’d like. When it comes time to make the actual change, though, I don’t foresee anymore movement for the time being.