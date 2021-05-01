I, like many of you, were taken aback by the news of the passing of former Concord boys basketball coach Jim Hahn this week. I only had one direct interaction with Hahn, but it was a great one.
Hahn participated in our sports podcast last year to talk about the 1990 Concord team that played for the state title in front of 41,046 people at the old Hoosier Dome. I was working on a comprehensive story on that team, and Hahn was the last interview I needed for the piece. He was a fantastic interview, sharing old stories of that legendary team that fell just short against Damon Bailey and Bedford North Lawrence. To this day, it is probably still my favorite episode of the podcast we’ve done.
Even in that hour I was around him, I could tell how special of a person he was. And talking to some of his players from that 1990 team, they all echoed those same sentiments.
That’s what made the news of his death late Thursday night so tough to hear. Hahn had been battling cancer for nearly a year, then had a COVID complication. He was 64 years old, but man, did he make the most of those years on Earth.
Which brings me to why I am writing this column today. I am officially starting the “Jim Hahn deserves to be in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame” bandwagon, as his career accomplishments are worthy of induction.
Hahn had a relatively brief coaching career, all things considered. He’s not like Al Rhodes, who just finished up his 40th season coaching. Hahn was only a head varsity coach for 11 seasons, taking over Concord in 1983-84 and finishing up with the 1993-94 season. In that time, though, Hahn accomplished nearly everything a coach could.
Hahn coached 271 games for the Minutemen — winning 203 of those. That’s a winning percentage of 74.9%. He won four Northern Lakes Conference titles, six sectionals, four regionals and two semistate championships. When he took over, the program had only won two sectionals, zero regionals and zero semistates. He literally built Concord boys basketball into the state powerhouse they became in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Now, an influx of talent helps. Every great coach needs great talent around him. It helped that seven future Division-I players donned the green and white during Hahn’s tenure. Three Indiana All-Stars in Shawn Kemp, Jamar Johnson and Jeff Massey were part of that collection of talent that soared the Minutemen to heights previously unseen.
While there was plenty of talent, it also takes the right coach to be able to channel that talent into winning. When I spoke with Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim Friday morning, he echoed those same sentiments.
“I think coaches who have been around quite a while will tell you that not just anybody can do that,” Preheim said. “Navigating all of that, navigating all of the recruiting and attention and media that goes along with having a player like Shawn Kemp. I always commend him for the job he did managing that.”
Hahn is the only boys basketball coach in Elkhart County history to coach in two state championship games. In both 1988 and 1990, he took 28-0 Minutemen teams to the state’s biggest stage, back when there was only one state champion to be crowned. A disappointing blowout loss to Muncie Central in 1988 was followed up by a soul-crushing loss to Bailey and BNL in the most-attended high school basketball game in U.S. history in 1990. The loss still reverberates around the area to this day (it was a charge on Bill Mutch!)
How different would Hahn’s legacy had been if Concord closed out either state title game? An undefeated state champion doesn’t happen often. It took 45 years of boys basketball tournaments in the state before Indianapolis Attucks went 31-0 to win the 1956 title. They had a guy by the name of Oscar Robertson on the roster — you may have heard of him. There’s only been 13 undefeated state champs in state history, seven of which have come since 1998 in the multi-class era.
If Hahn coached longer, how would that have affected his legacy as well? If he had a coaching career even half as long as Rhodes, how many wins would he have compiled? The raw totals of Hahn’s career aren’t as high because he only coached 11 seasons. If he had gone nine more seasons to get to 20 for his career, could he have gotten to 350 wins? Concord won a sectional in 1997 after Hahn stepped down, so the talent well didn’t dry up in Dunlap once Hahn stopped coaching.
As it stands now, there is no Concord representation in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. That should change with the induction of Jim Hahn. Hahn left an incredible impact on the game not only in this area, but in this state as a whole. His name deserves to be immortalized forever because of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.