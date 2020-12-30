COLUMN: Irish once again get a chance to change the narrative

On paper, Friday’s Rose Bowl Game pits No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Alabama. By virtue of their rankings, the game should be good. However, most people don’t see it that way.
In fact, the first of two College Football Playoff Semifinal games Friday between the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide has the highest spread in CFP history. Alabama enters as a 19.5-point favorite, according to most professional odds makers, meaning not many experts anticipate Notre Dame to even keep the score close.
Those people have good reasons for thinking Friday’s game will be a blowout. Notre Dame hasn’t won a major bowl game since 1994 and are coming off a 34-10 drubbing at the hands of No. 2 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. The last time the Fighting Irish played the Tide was also a blowout, with Alabama rolling to a 42-14 victory over Notre Dame in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.
The narrative has been set for the Fighting Irish: they can’t win the big game. Even a win over then-No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7 couldn’t change things for them because of what happened in the ACC title game against those same Tigers six weeks later. While Notre Dame makes it to these big games — they’ve played in eight New Year’s Six bowls since 1994 — they haven’t been able to finish the job on the game’s biggest stages.
Critics be damned, says Irish coach Brian Kelly.
“We’re knocking at the door every year, playing really good teams and great opponents. There are elite football teams,” Kelly said. “I don’t know why this narrative continues to pop up when we’re always in the games. No, we haven’t won a national championship, that’s correct. I’m not changing the record, but we are there every single year and we are grinding it out just like everybody else. Only one team gets to celebrate at the end of the year, and we’re going to keep banging it and we’re going to keep getting back here. That’s our job and that’s our challenge each and every year: to compete for a national championship. And we’ll continue to do that.”
Kelly makes a fair point in defending his program. They are consistently near the top of the college football landscape, posting three undefeated regular seasons under Kelly since his arrival in 2010. They’ve only had one losing season since he’s been in charge and have had multiple seasons where they’ve been close to making the playoff, ultimately falling short late in the season (see: Miami, 2017).
But also, performance matters in the big games. It’s one thing to win the Sun Bowl or the Camping World Bowl. At a place like Notre Dame, winning major bowl games is the bare minimum, and they haven’t achieved that in a long time.
More importantly, the Irish have rarely looked competitive in these games. The 2013 BCS title game was an example of “men vs. boys” between the Tide and Notre Dame, respectively. They lost 44-28 in the 2015 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State and 30-3 in the 2018 Cotton Bowl to Clemson, which was a College Football Playoff semifinal contest. Losing is one thing; getting run off the field is another.
Everyone involved with the Notre Dame program is aware of the narrative surrounding the program. The betting line on the game indicates that as well. It’s used by the players as motivation to prove the skeptics wrong and show that the Fighting Irish are once again ready to compete at the highest level college football has to offer.
“Being the underdogs, its motivating,” Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams said. “Not everybody in the world believes in us, and that’s OK because we don’t want anybody to believe in us besides us. As long as we’ve got us as a team, as a coaching staff and everybody else in the building believes in us, then we know what we can do. We’re going to go out there on Friday and do what we do best: play to the Notre Dame football standard. Being the underdog is nothing new to us. We’re just going to keep proving to the world who we are.”
Once again, the Irish have a stage Friday against Alabama to prove what the “Notre Dame football standard” is. The question is: will they show it, or will it be the same ol’ Irish of the past 25 years?
