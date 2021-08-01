You never know when inspiration will hit to write.
For me, this column wasn’t apart of my plan until Sunday morning. I woke up, brewed some coffee and headed toward the Millrace Trail in Goshen to go on a walk — something I rarely do. While walking, I started thinking about the past week of county fair coverage and about how the fall sports season officially starts Monday (which is wild, I know). I then started thinking about what this fall could bring, sports wise, for our area.
Everything gets going Monday with girls golfers beginning their seasons at various invites across the state. Locally, I can’t wait to see what the NorthWood duo of seniors Cybil Stillson and Bre Goss achieve this fall. Stillson has been the unofficial “chosen one” since her freshman year, being a key cog in three-straight state tournament appearances for the Panthers.
Goss is no slouch either, though, and is probably the second-best girls golfer from The Goshen News coverage area this year. Both Stillson and Goss have their sights set on performing well at the state meet once again, and I can’t wait to see what their respective final acts as high school players entail.
For my money, boys cross country this year might be the most competitive, talented fall sport across the TGN lineup. It starts at the top with Goshen, who returns six of its seven runners from a 13th-place finish at state last year. Headlined by seniors Drew Hogan and Cole Johnston and junior Tommy Claxton, the RedHawks have a legitimate claim to start the season ranked in the top 10 in the state. They’ll be the favorites in the Northern Lakes Conference, sectionals and regionals, and I’m excited to watch what they do all season.
They’re not the only boys XC team I’m keeping an eye on, though. Northridge returns a state qualifier from a season ago in junior Jaxon Miller. Senior Anthony Roberts returns to lead a talented Concord team, and NorthWood always seems to find a way to put itself in position to succeed come postseason time.
The NLC as a whole is going to be a lot of fun in boys cross country. This doesn’t even include either of our traditionally strong NECC schools as well in Westview and West Noble, who always seem to have at least a couple of strong runners each year.
There’ll be some strong girls cross country runners as well, including Northridge junior Haylee Hile and senior Clare Ritchie, NorthWood senior Kaitlin Burden and Goshen senior Sophia Yordy. I’ll admit that I’m not the biggest cross country fan in the world (I don’t like to run, in general), but this fall’s cross country season has all the makings to be fantastic. I also highly recommend attending an XC event if you can, as they are thoroughly entertaining.
When I look at the rest of the fall sports lineup for us, I get a vibe that things will be wide open in a lot of the sports. In boys soccer, both Northridge and NorthWood graduate super senior class. Could they both be in for a rebuilding year? Does that open the door for the likes of Goshen and Concord in the NLC? And in the NECC, Westview returns a lot of talent from a sectional-winning team. Can the Warriors make a deep run? Will West Noble bounce back and win another sectional title? There’s a lot of intrigue on the boys soccer side, in my opinion.
The same can be said for girls soccer. Bethany Christian and NorthWood are defending sectional champions from our coverage area. Can they both find similar success in 2021? Specifically for the Bruins, can they not only win a sectional title for a third-straight year, but finally get the monkey off their back that is winning a regional semi-final game? A couple of agonizing losses in back-to-back postseasons will surely motivate coach Hank Willems and company this season.
Volleyball could be fun this year, especially in the NLC. Goshen, Concord, Wawasee and Northridge feel like they’re all trending upwards as they take aim at Warsaw and NorthWood in the conference. The Panthers have been a sectional-winning machine under coach Hilary Laidig, and they’ll be seen as one of the favorites in their sectional once again this year.
Then there’s Fairfield, who has made it to the Class 2A semi-state game in two-straight seasons. Regardless of roster turnover the year prior or how they play in the regular season, the Falcons always seem to be playing their best volleyball come mid-October. Is another special postseason run in the works for Fairfield again this year?
Boys tennis the last few years has been dominated by Westview. They had a surprise run to the state tournament in 2019 and repeated as regional champions in 2020. Can the Warriors three-peat? Concord and NorthWood are always strong programs, and Goshen is coming off winning a sectional title as well. It’ll be fun to see which boys tennis teams and players rise to the top this fall.
And finally, there’s football. When I look at the eight teams we cover in the sport, no one truly stands out. It feels like Concord is poised to contend for an NLC crown this year. NorthWood is traditionally strong, so its hard to count them out. Fairfield is coming off a perfect regular season, but they graduate a lot of key players. How quickly can the new faces make the Falcons a contender? West Noble has almost everybody back. Can they contend in the NECC? Can Goshen, Wawasee or Lakeland surprise some people? How will Northridge look under first-year head coach Chad Eppley?
As I’ve illustrated here, there’s so much intrigue going into this fall sports season. Outside of a few teams and athletes, I’m not sure who’ll be good or not, and I think that makes this one of the more exciting seasons I’ve covered in my three years here.
We will have our more formal season preview stories coming out in the upcoming weeks. These were just some of the thoughts I had scattered in my brain as we begin yet another exciting fall sports season in Michiana.
Girls golf matches and all other fall sports' first practices are Monday. All other fall contests except football start August 14, with the first football Friday being August 20.
Let’s go.
