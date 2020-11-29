As I walked into the Warrior Dome at Westview High School Saturday night, numerous feelings hit me.
For one, I was just glad a game was going to be played that night. It was going to be a good one, too, as Westview was hosting a very good Northridge team. Two of the better teams from the area last year were set to do battle in an early-season tilt, and I was excited to see how both teams looked.
There was also a sense of sadness looking at the crowd. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected basically every aspect of life as we know it in 2020, but it’s really felt at places like the Warrior Dome. With such a marquee game lined up, you just knew the gym would be packed in a normal year. This year has been anything but normal, though, and only family members of players and coaches are allowed to attend games currently.
And then, just after the starting lineups for both teams were read, that iconic Westview noise rang through the gym.
It was Dan Byler, a.k.a. the “Westview Whistler,” doing his pre-game whistle routine that has become a staple of Westview boys basketball games for 35 years.
In a year so abnormal, hearing the Whistler felt so normal. It felt so right. It felt like how high school basketball in Indiana should sound.
Byler said he was going for normal when he decided to do it this year, despite the minuscule crowds.
“I got to thinking, ‘Well, whatever we can do to try and make it as normal for the kids here as possible, I’ll go ahead and do my part — even if it makes me look a little stupid,’” Byler said.
Performing in front of a smaller crowd has made Byler more self-aware of his whistling abilities.
“It is different to be making that much noise and nobody else making noise with me,” Byler said. “One of the things I realize is that sometimes I tail off at the end, and normally, nobody notices. But boy, is it evident when there’s no crowd.”
Byler has had two chances this year to do the near-30 second whistling routine. Westview beat Bethany Christian in the season opener this past Tuesday before falling to Northridge Saturday night.
The whistle is usually an interactive experience. Fans are clapping and stomping along as Byler’s whistle echoes throughout the building. He then stops, allowing the students to yell out a chant of their own before Byler closes with another 10-second whistling flurry.
When he did it on Saturday, though, there was barely anyone to chant or stomp. The break in between whistling stretches was as quiet as a joke not landing during a stand-up routine. It was so awkward sounding, but yet again, that’s how all of 2020 has been.
“It’s like, ‘Well, I guess that’s just the way it’s going to be,’” Byler said. “Well, hopefully at some point it will change and we’ll have crowds back in here. Like I said, whatever I can do to make it feel more like normal for the kids, I’ll do it.”
Byler broadcasts Westview games online, so he’s going to be at all the home games this year. The whistling show won’t make many appearances on the road, though, as most schools have their own exclusive video streaming services this year in lieu of allowing fans into the building. Byler misses Westview games from time-to-time, so missing road games this season will be nothing new for him.
While Byler is trying to make things normal with his whistling, he can’t wait for crowds to come back.
“I know the kids feed off of that crowd, and if you have a good play, you can get the crowd roaring and that just fuels everything,” Byler said. “And I know for the kids, that’s a huge thing. It’s really sad looking across the way and seeing 25 people sitting in a space that will seat 1,700 people. But it is what it is, I guess. It’s another one of the causalities of COVID-19.”
In my two-and-a-half years here at The Goshen News, going to the Warrior Dome to see Westview play has been one of the many highlights. One experience will stand out, though, and that’s when the Warriors hosted Fairfield in front of a sold-out crowd on a cold Jan. 2019 night. With nearly 3,000 fans in attendance, the Westview Whistler did his routine. The crowd was at a fever pitch before the game even began.
It felt so right. It felt like how high school basketball in Indiana should sound.
