Alright. Time to exhale.
Since getting started here in early January, it’s been a whirlwind. Covering all of the area high schools and colleges at the rate I have has been a non-stop adrenaline rush that I thought I’d never come down from.
At times, it’s been stressful. It’s been exhausting. I certainly questioned my decision to move up here from Florida during those first couple of ridiculously frigid months here in Michiana at the start of the year.
It’s a bit easier to say this now that I don’t have to throw on four layers just to walk outside and get in my car anymore, but looking back, I’m more than happy I took this position.
Working with all of the coaches, athletic directors, players, fellow reporters and fans has been a pleasure, and the way I’ve been welcomed here by the community so far has been refreshing. I’ve enjoyed doing my job because of how effortless it has been to get to know and work with people here, and I have all of you to thank for that.
Actually covering the sports has been a blessing as well, and I’ve had a chance to witness a lot of exciting moments at both the high school and college levels.
I’ve been tasked with picking a few of my favorite teams, games and moments I’ve witnessed since being here. So here goes nothing…
FAVORITE TEAM: Fairfield softball
This wasn’t an easy decision.
I’m a big basketball guy, so Northridge’s boys basketball team came to mind. Sam Smith and Carter Stoltzfus blew my mind a few times this season with their ability to shoot the ‘3’ so effortlessly. NorthWood boys basketball was a lot of fun to cover because they were one questionable call away from advancing to semistate. I also thought about the successful seasons that Northridge girls tennis and Fairfield girls basketball had as well.
The team that truly stood out to me though was the one led by John Skibbe. Fairfield softball had an outstanding season, as the Falcons earned the most wins ever under Skibbe with 26 and made a semistate run that came up one victory short of a state appearance.
The thing that was unique about this team was the amount of balance it had. It didn’t have one or two players that really stood out among the rest. The pitching was solid, the hitting was strong and the defense was crisp. From the outside, you could see both the chemistry and the confidence that oozed from the Falcons’ dugout. They fed off each other’s energy. They never got too high or too low, and the veteran leadership both on the roster and on the coaching staff made all the difference.
A loss to top-ranked Pioneer to end the season shouldn’t take away from anything this group accomplished. The 2021 Fairfield Falcons softball team was special and should be recognized because of it.
FAVORITE GAME: NorthWood vs. New Castle boys basketball Class 3A regional semifinal (3/13/21)
I witnessed a lot of unique games in multiple sports over the last five months. I could sit here and name dozens probably. NorthWood boys basketball’s 62-56 double-overtime win over Goshen on January 22, Northridge girls basketball’s 52-50 victory over Plymouth during the final seconds on January 28, even Notre Dame baseball’s 10-9 comeback victory over Georgia Tech on April 9.
However, the one I remember the most is NorthWood boys basketball’s come-from-behind 44-42 win to beat New Castle in the regional semifinal.
The Panthers came out flat against the hosting Trojans and only managed four points in the first quarter. NorthWood’s struggles bled into the second quarter, where coach Aaron Wolfe’s group trailed by as many as nine before going into halftime down 20-13.
NorthWood found the energy it desperately needed in the second half and had a five-point lead by the end of the third quarter over New Castle heading into the final eight minutes.
The Trojans were within two points when Cade Brenner nabbed a rebound following a missed free throw by New Castle. The sophomore dribbled out the final seconds to midcourt, spiked the ball 50 feet up into the air as time expired and the celebration was on.
The gutsy win setup an even wilder regional final against Leo. A game the Panthers probably should’ve wo-…. OK, never mind. I’m not going to go there.
FAVORITE MOMENT: Brynn Shoup-Hill becomes Goshen’s all-time leading scorer
I could pick any of the sectional or regional championships won by our local area teams for this one. Nothing beats watching a group of athletes raising a trophy high into the air while smiling from ear to ear after accomplishing a goal months in the making.
For this one though, I’m going to go back to my second week on the job, when history was made right here in the Maple City.
On January 12, Goshen High School’s Brynn Shoup-Hill was just three points shy of being the new all-time girls basketball leader in scoring at the school. With Aimee Swihart — the leader at the time with 1,217 points — in attendance, Shoup-Hill spotted up from beyond the arc and knocked down a three in the first quarter to break Swihart’s long-standing record and become the new all-time points leader.
“It means a lot,” said Shoup-Hill that night. “I’ve known Aimee since I was little, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up too. So to break her record means a lot to me.”
Brynn continued her stellar season and helped lead the RedHawks to their first-ever Northern Lakes Conference title. She’d later earn a spot on the Indiana All-Stars Team and will play collegiately at Dayton, where her basketball career will undoubtedly continue to take flight.
