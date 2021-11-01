TOPEKA — It takes a long time to leave a crowded gym when you know everybody in it.
That was the case for Jim Marks Monday night as he tried to exit the Westview High School gymnasium following the pep rally held to celebrate the boys soccer team’s state championship from this past Friday. He’d get about two or three steps toward the doors before someone else would inevitably come up and say hello to him.
Marks spent 44 years teaching at Westview. He coached nearly every sport at the school, including boys basketball, baseball and track and field.
But Marks also played a key role in the establishing of the boys soccer program at the school, as he was the first head boys soccer coach after then-principal and athletic director Earl Sample asked him to do it.
“(Sample) came to me and said, ‘Jim, do you know anything about soccer?’ And I said, ‘No,’” Marks recalled. “He said, ‘Well, we’re getting some pressure from the community and from schools in the area that play soccer. Would you be interested in starting a soccer program?’ I was the basketball coach, the baseball coach and the track and field coach — and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that.’”
Marks sought the wisdom of “my good friend” and former Bethany Christian coach Dan Bodiker to help get the boys soccer program started at Westview. He went to a practice that Bodiker ran, took some notes and then started coaching the Warriors in 1966.
“They were determined, they were athletic and they were rough,” said Marks, recollecting of what that first Westview boys soccer team looked like.
Marks wasn’t the coach for many years afterwards — he had departed the position by the time they won a 1974 state championship, 20 years before the IHSAA officially sanctioned the sport. Westview only had to beat two teams — Culver Military Academy and Argos — to win the title in 1974, compared to six on their way to the 2021 crown.
“Jim Miller was the coach (in 1974), and there was a soccer conference — the Northern Indiana Soccer Conference — and that’s what it was: a conference tournament,” Marks said. “I didn’t understand it to be a state championship.”
Although he wasn’t the coach for long, Marks’ impact in getting the program built up from nothing — literally — cannot be overstated.
That’s why Monday night was a special moment for Marks, who’s now 77 years old and living on Fish Lake just south of White Pigeon, Michigan.
“I’m very, very happy for the team and for the community,” Marks said. “They really backed this team. It’s so good for the community and so good for the students; so good for the boys, too. And when Westview does something, and I don’t care what sport it’s in or what activity it’s in — they do it right.”
Marks followed this year’s Westview team from afar as they rattled off improbable win after improbable win. By now, you’ve read all about them — the regional final comeback against Illiana Christian, knocking off No. 1 Park Tudor at semistate and winning a rain-soaked state title game over No. 3 Providence in overtime. The way this Warriors team played gave Marks the greatest sense of pride.
“They took it to the wire many times,” Marks said. “I followed this team; I was aware of every game and read up on them and talked to people about them. … They did it the right way, game after game. That just tells me that they knew what they had to do to win and they were able to commit to that. They dug down deep and found a way to do it, and to me, that’s the Westview way.”
Although he’s been out of teaching full-time for a while now, Marks still stays active in schools. Once a week, he goes to a preschool in Michigan and reads books to the kids. He’s affectionately become “Grandpa Jim” to those students now, he said.
“It’s probably the most satisfying job I’ve ever had,” Marks said.
While Westview’s state championship win means a lot to the players, coaches and parents involved, it also means a lot to people like Marks. You could see the joy on his face as he interacted with other members of the community like him who have supported Westview athletics for decades. As the program’s first head coach, too, this boys soccer state title win registers even more with him.
“It’s a cool feeling,” Marks said. “I was wondering if it would ever happen. They finally got one.”
They finally did get one, Jim. It’s real. I hope it was worth the wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.