GOSHEN — Michael Wohlford knows the scores of every time Northridge beat Goshen.
That’s what made Saturday night even sweeter for him and his RedHawks team.
While the sixth-year head boys basketball coach may have tried to play it cool with his comments to the media afterwards, his actions when the final horn sounded on a 57-55 win over the Raiders told a different story. Wohlford pumped his fist, immediately turned to his bench and started hugging whoever was closest to him. Junior Noah Alford got the first hug, followed by his assistant coaches.
It was more than just a win for Goshen on Saturday against Northridge.
True story: earlier this week, I thought of a story idea of asking people from the schools we cover a simple question: who is your biggest rival? Having been in the area for three-and-a-half years now, I have a general sense of what those answers might look like, but it’d be cool to hear from the people who have been here for a long time on who they thought were their school’s most bitter foe.
To me, I think Goshen’s biggest rival is Northridge, and vice versa. If I’m wrong, please let me know (my email is at the bottom of the story, as is my Twitter handle). It feels like whenever I bring up Northridge to Goshen fans, their body language changes. Same when talking about the RedHawks to Raider fans.
That’s why I think Saturday meant more than just another win for Goshen. It was the first time the RedHawks had beaten Northridge since Wohlford became the head coach. The last two years weren’t just Northridge wins — they were Raider romps. Northridge beat Goshen, 73-38, in the 2019-20 season and 63-41 a season ago.
“They’ve had some really good players, and we were young,” said Wohlford of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 games against Northridge. “And they were better than us. We struggled — we lost by 35 and we lost by 22. I mean, I know every score of every game we’ve played against them.”
For all intents and purposes, Northridge had become Goshen’s boogeyman in boys basketball. At least for one night, the RedHawks were able to not let that monster haunt them again.
“It might be a little of a mental block,” Wohlford said. “I’m sure Northridge people would say — I mean, we actually heard it on the way in — I’m sure they would say that it’s not as big of a rivalry. I mean, we haven’t beaten them in a while. It might have taken us a while to try and get that off our back, but every year is a different group of kids, too. And so, these kids — maybe it’s not the same as them as it is for us coaches.
“I’ve been here for 14 years, and we’ve lost our fair share to Northridge. So, I feel maybe a little differently than our kids. They just want to play basketball; they just want to play. They’re competitive, and so I was happy they could get the job done.”
The players noticed the losing streak, too. Junior Quinn Bechtel’s first two games against Northridge were those 35 and 22-point blowouts. He and his teammates knew how long it had been since Goshen beat the Raiders, and he said it motivated them throughout the week.
“It’s something that we talked about all week; how, as RedHawk basketball, we’ve never beaten them,” Bechtel said. “So, that was just part of something to fuel our game.”
The victory may also be a microcosm of where this RedHawk team is headed. It’s still early — and Goshen’s schedule, both regular season and postseason, is tough — but the RedHawks are 6-1 right now and on a five-game winning streak. They’ve not only exorcised some demons against Northridge, but they avenged losses to Elkhart and South Bend St. Joseph from last year by beating both of those teams during this winning streak.
Their lone loss so far is to Mishawaka Marian, who’s the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A. Goshen didn’t have senior point guard Drew Hogan for the second half of that game, too, due to an injury.
Like I alluded to, there’s a lot of basketball still left to be played. But as we sit here on Dec. 18, 2021 (that’s when I wrote this), it feels like Goshen is in position to make some noise in the Northern Lakes Conference. NorthWood and Warsaw remain the favorites on paper, but the RedHawks have the talent and are playing with confidence right now to give both of those teams a run for their money.
That’s a future problem, though. While Saturday’s game only counts as one in the win column, it feels like a small burden has been lifted off the shoulders of the Goshen program — at least for one season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.