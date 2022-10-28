Last Saturday, Goshen College star cross country runner Ezra Kipruto Kogei passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident early in the morning of Monday, October 17.
There’s so much to say about Ezra. First off, he was an incredible runner: in his one race for Goshen, he led the nationally-ranked team with a 24:56.3 8k time. That’s roughly a five-minute mile pace sustained for nearly five miles.
Ezra may have been a talented runner, but he was a better teammate. After running for one year at a Division I school, Liberty University, Ezra transferred to Goshen.
“He came to Goshen searching for a community, and left ours a better place,” said Rustin Nyce, head coach of the Goshen cross country teams.
“He would never say no when you asked him for a favor,” said his friend and teammate, Nelson Kemboi. “He would rather leave anything he was doing just for your comfort. I got to learn a lot in the past two months from him … It has been hard for me to cope with his absence. His arrival at GC was a light to me and my teammates.”
Another teammate, Annika Alderfer Fisher, says she “always left conversations with him smiling.”
Ezra’s familial situation made the past week even more tragic, as his family had no opportunity to come see him after the crash. Ezra was from Eldoret, Kenya, and his mother was unable to make it to the US for his last days.
In his time in Goshen, Ezra lived with Jo-Ann Brant and Joe Springer, a GC faculty couple that regularly hosts international students. Brant remembers how he would always jump at the chance to help out with the smallest, most inconspicuous task.
For example, there was one time when Ezra “was trying to preserve fresh grape leaves while still on the vine … he asked for a spare paintbrush and helped cover them one by one with Mod Podge," Springer recalled.
It’s the little moments that people remember, and it seems that Ezra had a knack for making those happen.
I only had the chance to really meet Ezra once. I was playing a pickup game of sand volleyball with a group of friends, and Ezra showed up and joined us. We spoke for a while about campus, intramurals and the cross country team.
I remember feeling struck by how much he seemed to care about this campus and its community. I knew he had just transferred here, and it was refreshing to hear someone care so deeply and legitimately about the community.
I’ll also never forget his smile.
He had one of those smiles that was just easy. It was a broad, welcoming smile that made you think “oh, I’m safe here,” you know? To call it infectious would be an understatement.
Nyce called it a “present” smile, which I think is a wonderful way to describe it. And it’s been the one thing that I’ve heard mentioned the most in the past week by those who knew him — not his incredible running, not his upbeat personality. But his smile.
This is a hard time for the GC campus. The GC community has had other losses this fall, and Ezra’s death is such a devastating blow. But I think he’d want us to come together, and as much as we can, to keep smiling.
Rest easy, Ezra. I pray I’ll see you in another life.
A service remembering the life of Ezra Kipruto Kogei will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at College Mennonite Church on the Goshen College Campus. Visitation will begin at 1:30 with an open casket. Following the service, all are welcome to a reception in the Fellowship Hall. The service will be livestreamed at goshen.edu/livestream. More information, including ways to donate to Ezra’s family in Kenya and leave messages and memories, can be found on Goshen’s athletics website, goleafs.net.