INDIANAPOLIS — Brodie Garber was emotional before the game even began.
And during the game, too — but for different reasons.
Afterwards, he couldn’t stop smiling.
There aren’t many people that embody Fairfield more than Garber and his family. That’s what makes Saturday night’s 49-42 triumph over Corydon Central in the Class 3A title game that much sweeter for them.
This was something that wasn’t supposed to happen at a place like Fairfield. It now has, in large part to the program Garber has built.
As his Falcons team took the court Saturday for warmups, Garber was noticeably emotional emerging from the tunnel. As someone who has put three decades into Fairfield athletics, could anyone blame him for getting a little teary-eyed?
“In this venue — I’ve been here a few times to watch the Pacers and once with the Fever,” Garber said. “I had never really come to state when I’ve been coaching the last 11 years, but definitely watched it on TV. I think, as a coach, you sometimes sit there and wonder, ‘Can it be me?’ And I think, in that moment — even though we had been here earlier in the week — that’s when it really hit me kind of in the face, ‘You’re here.’”
Then the ball was tipped, and coach became coach again. He showed all the emotions one does during a game, especially one where a state title is on the line.
He screamed when his players did well. He also screamed when they didn’t. He stomped his feet and threw his hands into the air, shouting out directions to the players on the floor throughout.
Multiple trips to the water cooler were needed.
But then there were the emotions after the final horn sounded. All Garber could do was throw his hands into the air and stand there. He held the pose for eight seconds — it probably felt like eight years.
The first one to hug Brodie after the game, naturally, was his wife, Amy. You’d be hard pressed to find two people who have meant more to Fairfield basketball in general than those two, both as players and now as coaches. Brodie shared what was going through his mind as he hugged his wife of 22-plus years.
“I guess for me, the memories that kind of went through my head at that point — I go back to that (Amy) is the one that got these girls started around second, third grade,” Brodie said. “She kind of coached them all the way up to even junior high. To all those people who coach youth, whoever you are: kudos to you; hats off to you because, honestly, that’s where it starts. We make it pretty important that those kids get some repetitions when they’re young, having fun. And these girls bought in from the very, very beginning, and that’s what it kind of comes down to. … Amy, she got those kids going when they were really, really young.”
There were plenty more hugs and smiles to follow with all the players, coaches and other Fairfield people allowed on the court afterwards.
Each senior got a big hug, of course. As Brodie noted in his press conference, he became the varsity head coach when they were in second grade. As he watched his daughter grow up, those other three seniors — Morgan Gawthrop, Delana Geiger and Bailey Willard — were with her every step of the way.
Then the announcement came of the Mental Attitude Award, which went to Brea. As part of the ceremony, the parents of the award are invited to midcourt to join the athlete for a picture.
And there they all were: Brodie, Amy and Brea Garber. At center court of Gainbridge Fieldhouse after winning the school’s first state title in any sport. Getting the ultimate family moment as two proud parents saw their daughter win one of the most prestigious honors an athlete can win in the state of Indiana.
“I think later next week, later next month, it’s really, really going to hit me,” Brodie said. “But I love Fairfield. I love the people I get to work with every day. Obviously, the kids as well that I get to work with. And to do that — and I feel these girls would agree — a lot of this was we wanted to do this for our community. We wanted to be able to say that Fairfield has won one.”
The storyline of the Garber family going to state was a popular one this week, and rightfully so. Three of the best to ever wear a Fairfield uniform, all in the same family, trying to win a state championship.
And they did it.
It’s hard not to feel good for Brodie, Amy and Brea right now. And the rest of the Fairfield team and community too, of course. But rarely has a family put as much into a singular sport at a school as the Garber’s have, and now they’re state champions.
A storybook ending to a storybook season for one of the best families in the area, period.