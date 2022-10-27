It’s Halloween weekend, so naturally NorthWood is facing its own boogeyman Saturday.
In what will be a fourth-straight year of meeting in the postseason, the Panthers will face Bellmont in a Class 3A volleyball semistate match Saturday night at Plymouth High School.
Given all the postseason clashes between the two programs, it might be easy to call it a rivalry between the Braves and Panthers. However, it’s mostly resembled the rivalry between the hammer and the nail over time.
Bellmont has won each of the previous three playoff meetings, all coming in the regional round. The 2019 one was the most painful for NorthWood, as they took the first two sets from the Braves, 25-20 and 25-13. The dominant Panthers seemed to be in total control — until they weren’t. Bellmont won the next three sets 25-18, 25-20 and 15-6 to win the regional championship.
About the only good that came from that loss was that the volleyball players on that team for NorthWood — notably seniors Maddy Payne and Kate Rulli and juniors Kendal Miller and Alea Minnich — used it as motivation to finish the job in basketball season, winning a Class 3A state title that winter.
The 2020 iteration of the Panthers were still good, but not at the same level as the 2019 team. Because of that, the Braves were able to sweep NorthWood, 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 in the regional semifinal. Bellmont would then lose to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in the final, with the Saints ultimately going on to win the state championship two weekends later.
Then there was last season. NorthWood surprised some around the area with a strong regular season, as its youthful roster won a Northern Lakes Conference title. They then powered their way to a sectional title and a 3-1 win in the regional semifinal, setting up a top-five matchup in the regional title tilt between the fifth-ranked Panthers and No. 4 Bellmont.
On paper, it was expected to be a close, back-and-forth battle.
It was anything but that.
The inexperience finally caught up to the Panthers, as Bellmont bulldozed its way to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-6 regional championship win. The Braves then won its semistate match the next weekend before losing in the state finals in a five-set thriller to Brebeuf Jesuit.
That brings us to this Saturday. Thanks to an IHSAA realignment of the sectionals, NorthWood and Bellmont were split from going into the same regional. The Panthers ended up playing teams from the northwestern part of the state, while the Braves stayed facing off teams from the northeast.
The draw ended up working out better for NorthWood, as they haven’t had to face any top-10 ranked teams so far on their way to the semistate. Meanwhile, No. 4 Bellmont beat No. 2 Benton Central in the regional championship last week, hours after Benton Central knocked off No. 3 Angola in a semifinal contest. NorthWood was ranked No. 8 in the final Class 3A poll, for those keeping track.
The last time the Panthers played in a semistate match, they lost to — you guessed it — Bellmont. That was in 2010, when the current seniors on these teams were just six years old.
It still proves the point that anytime it seems NorthWood is on its way to making a deep postseason run, the Braves are there to squash those dreams.
That’s what makes this Saturday such an important match for NorthWood.
Not only is it a chance to advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history, but it’s an opportunity to vanquish 15 years of frustration against Bellmont.
It’s a chance at revenge against a Braves team that beatdown a Panther roster that’s mostly intact from a season ago — even if coach Hilary Laidig doesn’t sense that from her team.
“Hearing them talk about Bellmont this year versus last year — I haven’t heard as much about, ‘Oh, let’s get revenge,’” Laidig said. “Sometimes, when you focus so much on getting revenge, you forget that every year is a new team. Let’s have the mindset of it’s a whole new year and a whole new team.”
For someone like sophomore Claire Payne, it’s a chance to not only avenge last year, but for three years ago when she watched her older sister lose in about as heartbreaking of a way as possible.
“Seeing all the years my sister’s team got beat by them, and then being beat by them last year as well, I feel like (winning Saturday) would have a whole other meaning to it,” Payne said.
NorthWood goes into this weekend the underdog, there’s no doubt about it. But they also enter this weekend with all the motivation in the world to end a dominant run from Bellmont over them.
It should be a fun one Saturday night.