Wear a mask.
Elkhart County high school sports programs have been rocked with COVID-19 this week, affecting people and multiple teams along the way. It started Monday when it was learned that Fairfield athletic director Mark Hofer was in the hospital because of COVID-19 complications. He was taken there last Saturday night after what doctors believe was a heart attack he suffered earlier that day.
Talking to Hofer from his hospital bed Monday was a chilling reminder of the damage this virus can do to people.
“(Doctors) told me (Monday) that if my wife had not called 9-1-1, there’s a decent chance I would’ve died,” Hofer said.
Wear a mask.
The COVID-related news continued Thursday, when the NorthWood girls basketball Twitter account posted that its first two games next week — at South Bend Riley on Nov. 5 and home vs. Penn on Nov. 7 — had been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Panther program. The Penn game was rescheduled for Jan. 28, 2021, while no word was given on when or if the Riley game would be rescheduled.
When I saw this announcement, the thought that came to my mind was how much the NorthWood girls basketball program was a microcosm of the year 2020 as a whole. That’s probably not the right word to use, but it was just my initial reaction.
I thought that because the last time we saw the Panthers play, they were winning the Class 3A state championship. Thousands of people were packed into Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 29 to see NorthWood win its second state title in program history. There were no thoughts of COVID-19. Social distancing wasn’t a thing. Hand sanitizer was only used by germaphobes.
Eight months later, and all of those things have become part of our everyday life.
Wear a mask.
The COVID-19 news culminated Friday afternoon with the announcement of Concord forfeiting its sectional semifinal game against South Bend Adams due to too many players being sent into quarantine via coronavirus contact tracing. As far as we know, there had been no reported positive tests amongst the Concord program. Too many people were exposed to someone who had tested positive, though, and the Minutemen season was forced to end without even playing a snap in the postseason.
Concord had a COVID-19 issue earlier in the summer, closing down practices for a week in July after a positive test. Their season started with COVID issues, as their first game was canceled because of a COVID-related mandate from the Elkhart County Health Department. And now, it ends because of COVID-related quarantining.
Wear a mask.
This whole shutdown began March 13. It has now officially been more than seven months since the pandemic began in this country. We know what to do to prevent the spread of this disease. And yet, we’re facing the same issues now as we did at the beginning of this whole thing.
This isn’t a political statement. This is a human being statement. You don’t have to agree with the mask mandate or quarantining or a shutdown. But the fact of the matter is that these are the rules we have to play by now. And if you want your kids or favorite local teams to be able to play their seasons, you have to follow the rules.
Wear a mask.
I read that quote from Hofer over and over and it’s just a reminder of what can happen. Think about how crazy that is: he could’ve died had his wife not called 9-1-1. This virus is literally a life or death situation that is not to be taken lightly. Hofer is fortunate his wife was around to make that call and get him the help he needed. If she wasn’t, it could’ve been a fatal result.
And think about what would’ve happened if Elkhart General Hospital didn’t have an ICU bed available. Hofer was taken to Goshen Hospital initially, but their ICU is full with COVID-19 patients. Elkhart had a room open, fortunately, so Hofer was able to go there. Our hospitals are being overrun with COVID patients right now, to the point where people may die because of lack of available resources.
We’re all experiencing pandemic fatigue. I get it. I am, too. But as coronavirus cases and death numbers continue to rise, we have to do everything in our power to avoid spreading this disease. If that means no trick-or-treating on Halloween, so be it. If that means limiting the number of people at family gatherings this holiday season, so be it. It will stink to not be around the family this year, but consider it a one-year sacrifice so you can have them for many more holidays to come.
We will get through this. We can do it quicker if we follow the guidelines our doctors have been telling us for months to follow. Please, for everyone.
Wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.