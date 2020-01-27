Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 will always be one of those “you’ll remember where you were” days if you’re a sports fan. Even if you’re not a sports fan, you’ll likely remember where you were when you heard the news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. It was stunning news that didn’t seem real the first time you heard it.
I was sitting on my couch, watching Maryland battle Indiana in men’s basketball, when I received a message on my phone that simply read “Kobe dead.” It didn’t make sense, so I immediately went to Twitter to see if this message was true. Sure enough, TMZ had reported that Kobe had died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. A few minutes later, the local ABC affiliate in Los Angeles confirmed the report. It was then when the news truly started sinking in.
I couldn’t take my eyes off Twitter. I kept refreshing my feed every 15 seconds. I was stunned, to the point where I barely realized Indiana blew a 6-point lead in the final minute to Maryland. The basketball game didn’t matter anymore. Not much else did.
For the next two hours, I could barely move from my couch. I turned on CNN as soon as the basketball game ended to watch the coverage of Kobe’s death. Twitter became a hotbed of misinformation, reaction and dedication to one of the all-time greats in NBA history. When it was all said and done, nine people were identified as dying on the helicopter crash — including Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Sunday afternoon was terrible. All you wanted to do was not watch the news — but you also couldn’t stop watching. You were waiting for someone to say it was all a ruse. Unfortunately, it wasn’t.
FINDING AN ESCAPE
By 5 p.m. Sunday, I was ready to do what I had planned to do all day anyway: watch pro wrestling. Sunday was WWE’s annual “Royal Rumble” event, the company’s second-biggest show of the year behind WrestleMania. As a die hard wrestling fan, the Royal Rumble is one of my favorite events of the year. The show is notoriously long — with a two-hour pre-show followed by a four-plus hour main show — but after what had already happened Sunday, I was happy to have six hours away from the news.
Of course, you couldn’t escape the Kobe news completely. It was still all over Twitter. Friends were messaging me about it. WWE ran a tribute to Kobe during the show. But still, to be able to focus on wrestling for a little bit and not the news was much-needed.
As it is almost every year, the Royal Rumble event was great. The matches were fun, the crowd was into it and the show was moving at a pretty good pace entering the final match of the night: the men’s royal rumble match itself.
Quick refresher on royal rumble match rules before I continue: two wrestlers start in the ring. Every 90 seconds, another wrestler comes to the ring until 30 wrestlers have entered the match. The only way you’re eliminated from the match is if you’re thrown over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. The last wrestler standing wins the match and gets a title shot at WrestleMania. Make sense? OK, cool. Let’s continue.
The men’s rumble match was going well once again as we entered the later stages of the match. We had made it through 20 wrestlers with a few surprises, but what was to come when wrestler number 21 walked through the curtain was about to blow the roof off the place.
In front of 42,000 people at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Edge made his return to WWE for the first time since 2011.
I lost my mind.
Edge is my all-time favorite wrestler. I could go on and on about all of his great matches, but I don't have the space here to do so. His sudden retirement in 2011 due to neck injuries was both shocking and sad. He was never supposed to be able to wrestle again, and yet here he was walking to the ring in the royal rumble match.
I felt like a little kid again.
Not only did Edge return, but he looked great in doing so. He lasted nearly 25 minutes in the match, making it to the final three before being eliminated. Most of the time when a legend comes back in the royal rumble match, they last for 5-10 minutes max. Edge went more than double that, and it was awesome.
For non-wrestling fans, none of that above paragraph makes sense. But for me, my heart was so full of joy when the first notes of Edge’s theme song hit. And then he actually wrestled really well in the match, which made me even happier. I’ve subsequently gone back and re-watched the clip of him coming out about 25 times from late Sunday night to Monday afternoon.
Finding an escape from news like Kobe’s death yesterday is crucial. For me, that escape was pro wrestling. It could be something completely else for others. But on a day that was so sad, I went to bed so happy because I saw my childhood hero lace up a pair of wrestling boots again for the first time in nearly a decade.
Edge’s comeback — and the Royal Rumble overall — was perfect for me. I hope everyone can find a similar escape from the news like I did on Sunday night.
