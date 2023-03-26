Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but a veteran basketball team that plays stingy defense from Elkhart County won a state championship.
Sound familiar? That’s because it happened February 25. And then again March 25.
The parallels between Fairfield girls basketball’s state title win last month and the one of the NorthWood boys Saturday are almost too eerily similar. It was almost as if the respective head coaches, Brodie Garber and Aaron Wolfe, met up in late October and exchanged notes on what to do this season.
Both teams finished with 28 wins. Both also only had two losses. Neither team lost in the calendar year 2023, with the Falcons closing on a 17-game winning streak and the Panthers on a 20-game heater.
Both teams had recent playoff anguish coming into this year. Fairfield lost a double-overtime regional semifinal game in 2021, then in the semi-state championship game by one point in 2022. NorthWood reached the regional final in both of those seasons, losing to Leo both times — one in painfully close fashion in 2021, and one not as close in 2022.
The solace in those postseason exits for both teams was the fact that so much of the core nucleus was coming back the next seasons. Fairfield’s four seniors of Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop, Delana Geiger and Bailey Willard had all logged several minutes of varsity playing time before this year, with Garber and Willard being varsity regulars since their freshman seasons.
With NorthWood, the two leading scorers for them — seniors Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch — had also been starters since their sophomore seasons. While the Panthers lost two starters from the 2022 season in Cooper Wiens and Chaz Yoder, the players stepping in for them — Brock Bontrager and Tyler Raasch — were more than capable replacements.
For both, it felt like this season was going to be the close of the “championship window,” for lack of a better term. Brea Garber, Ian Raasch and Brenner are three of the best players in their respective program’s histories, and the supporting cast around each of them were strong. If either program was ever going to win a state championship, it was going to be this year.
Low and behold, they did.
Those supporting casts around the star players didn’t go deep, either. Fairfield mostly played a seven-person rotation for its big games, while NorthWood kept it to six primary players.
Both teams had a breakout underclassman. For Fairfield, it was freshman Eva Herbert, who wound up averaging around six points, two rebounds and one assist a game as a reserve off the bench. For NorthWood, it was sophomore Tyler Raasch, who used his 6’8” frame to average nearly 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks a contest.
Both teams also had the head coach coaching their child, with another family member as an assistant coach. Brodie and Brea had Amy Garber — Brodie’s wife and Brea’s mom — on the bench with them, while Aaron Wolfe coached his son, Ethan, with his father in-law, Sam Sheets, as a volunteer assistant coach.
As alluded to at the beginning of this piece, both teams played exceptional defense — the best in the state, in fact. Fairfield only allowed 28.7 points per game, while NorthWood gave up 36.5 a contest, both tops in their respective sports. While the Falcons used a full-court, 1-3-1 zone defense to frustrate its opponents, the Panthers mostly played man-to-man defense, stifling teams with its length, speed and size.
NorthWood finished fourth in average margin of victory across all boys basketball teams, while Fairfield was seventh in that category for girls basketball, in large part to that defensive prowess.
About the only difference between the two teams was where they were ranked in the Class 3A polls. While NorthWood stayed in the top three the whole season — including a combined six weeks at No. 1 — Fairfield was mostly in the 5-through-9 range, ultimately settling into the No. 7 spot going into the postseason.
Whether they were the favorite or the underdog, both teams played the same way they had all season in every postseason game. The result? Fancy new trophies for the trophy case at each school.
Oh, it was the first state titles for both programs, too. Another thing in common for them!
Maybe the best thing they shared, though, was the character of its respective players. Brea Garber and Ian Raasch both won the Mental Attitude Award for their respective Classes, but it goes even beyond those two. Both teams had great kids who played the game the right way, being incredible representatives for both of their communities and role models for the younger kids. It made them easy to root for, and even easier to enjoy their successes.
Who knows what the immediate future for both programs hold. But for now, let’s celebrate what we have: two hard-working, talented and humble teams that all of Elkhart County can be proud of.