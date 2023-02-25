INDIANAPOLIS — Krysten Parson understood the moment walking up to the podium to meet with reporters Saturday.
It’s a spot no coach wants to be in, but it’s one most handle gracefully.
“Obviously, not the outcome we wanted, but the run to the state finals has been quite remarkable for our team and our community,” Parson said. “It’s been such a joy to be part of this journey that these kids have taken us on, as a coaching staff and as a community. We’re just grateful to be here.
“Obviously, we want to be wearing blue ribbons, but at the end of the day, these kids have been making history all year. They’re history makers.”
On Saturday, Bethany Christian ran into the better team.
Sometimes, it happens.
That doesn’t take anything away from what the Bruins did this season.
While the Class 1A state championship game didn’t go the way they’d like — a 60-41 loss to Lanesville inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse — it was still a historic run for the program.
After grinding out a sectional championship, the Bruins advanced to the one-game regional championship round. They had never won a regional game, let alone a regional title, before this season. That changed two weeks ago when they beat Tri-County to advance to its first ever semi-state appearance.
The Bruins weren’t intimated by the big stage last week, beating two ranked teams — No. 6 Washington Township and No. 2 Tri — to bring home yet another new trophy for the Bethany Christian school.
Saturday was the first time any Bethany Christian team played for a state title in any sport. It’s athletics history dates back to 1965.
“It’s crazy,” junior standout Zoe Willems said. “We had never won a regional championship before this year, so winning that regional championship was huge for us. And then going to semi-state, we were just like, ‘OK, we have to play our hearts out,’ and that’s what we did. We made history.”
Bethany Christian never led in Saturday’s finale, but they also never fully went away. They cut a 22-point second half deficit down to 12, keeping as much pressure as they could on Lanesville until the bitter end.
“This team doesn’t give up,” Willems said. “Yeah, we were down at halftime, but we came out and we fought just as hard. They were a really good team. Their defense was probably the best we had ever seen, so it was pretty tough. I’m proud of our team and the way we fought.”
In total, the Bruins went 24-4 on the season — its most wins in a single season by far. They won sectional, regional and semi-state championships, reaching heights previously unseen in Waterford Mills.
“Our goal was to make a run in the tournament, and that’s what we did," junior Mariah Stoltzfus said." Not ever winning a regional and not ever winning a semi-state, we made history for our school and we know we made our community proud. At the end of the day, that’s what we care about the most.”
About that community.
A large contingent of blue filled Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday to cheer on their Bruins. It was something Stoltzfus noted after the game.
“I’m pretty sure — what are we, the 14th smallest school in the state?” Stoltzfus asked.
“Sixteenth,” Parson said, correcting her star point guard.
“So, for them to show-up and show-out the way they did — I don’t know if anybody else in the arena that isn’t from Bethany would know that they have … 135 people in the high school,” Stoltzfus said. “I just thank them for showing up to every game, home and away. We’ve always had a big crowd with us.”
While four seniors graduate for the Bruins, the top-two producers in Stoltzfus and Willems return for one more season next year.
This type of season will motivate both of them.
“Being a junior, it’s crazy,” Willems said. “It’s a dream, actually; I didn’t ever really think I’d be playing in the state final game. So, I’m going to have a lot of motivation next year. I’m going to miss our four seniors; they’re a huge part of this team, so we’re going to fill that gap, and that’s going to be hard.”
“Now we’re going to have a lot of experience under our belt going into our senior year,” Stoltzfus added. “We’re going to know what it feels like to play in a state game, in a semi-state, in a regional. We’re going to be losing our seniors, but we’ve got a great group of freshmen coming up, so hopefully they’ll step up for us. Our goal is just to make another run in the tournament next year.”
So, yes, while Saturday was a tough ending, it was still an incredible season for the Bruins. A season of history for a program desperate to create it.
I can’t wait to see what the encore looks like in 2024.