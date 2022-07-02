Gooooo! Gooooo! Gooooo!
It was echoed with purpose, with passion, with poignancy. There was no sugar coating the intent of Dave Stookey and the overt level of optimism he held for his Wawasee brethren. The longtime cross country and track coach was a staple in Syracuse, often referred to as “Wawasee’s biggest fan.” It seems like every community has one, and they seem immortal.
Just as Westview has ‘The Whistler’ and Warsaw had ‘The Rev’, Wawasee had ‘Stookey’. He was unapologetically Wawasee. It was his blood. He made mention when I interviewed him in February that if I cut his arm, it would bleed green and gold.
It was incredibly fitting and intentional that Stookey was laid to rest Thursday in Wawasee gear, a Warriors cross country T-shirt with “Go Go Go” on the back, his mantra cheer for his runners. He took with him the Wawasee track jacket he seemingly wore everywhere. It was old, and so was he, but it was who he was. Old school.
Standing a few inches from his wife, Linda, at the wake on Wednesday, she and I shared a few laughs, a couple opportunistic tears, and some quality moments as my turn came among the growing line at the funeral home. I asked Linda a question I had held in my back pocket for eight years: could I get the nasty, gross, somewhat green and more so black ‘Wawasee’ hat Dave wore everywhere? I wanted to donate it to Wawasee’s athletic department to display in their case in the Brickyard.
He wasn’t seen without that ragged hat for a good part of 15 years. It was worn out and dirty. It looked like it has been kicked down the trails Dave coached on for decades. She smiled, grabbed both my shoulders and whispered, “He took it with him.”
Linda and Dave both told me in 2014 that he would probably be buried in that hat, Linda hoping it would end up in a burn pile rather than still in tact festering on a coat rack somewhere in their home. It was eight years ago that the Wawasee community celebrated Stookey’s 50th year of coaching, and all five decades were done in his community. He was the OG of the Wawasee OGs, having been part of the Wawasee community as an educator in 1964 and was there when the current high school opened in 1968.
He coached a little of this and that, but really found his niche in running. He took on the cross country coaching gig and also helped out with track. He earned his fair share of accolades, sent a bevy of athletes down the line to stardom, but most importantly, he gained his athlete’s trust.
Some of those athletes filtered into his wake, and more were on hand for his funeral on Thursday in North Webster. The ceremonies were littered with ornamental newspaper clippings and photos about his works in athletics, several posed photos with his family, and also a gnarly photo of a shirtless Dave holding an axe next to a downed tree. It had a Dos Equis vibe to it. Totally 70s, totally cool. Totally Stookey.
He was a stubborn mule, too. Self-dubbed as ‘old school’, he wasn’t ashamed of coaching his way, but also understood newer athletes didn’t always respond to that. He carried that approach into a campaign trail this past fall, wanting to run for the Wawasee school board. His primary objective was getting Wawasee back to the vision he had for it, being great. Being proud of his school. He yearned for it.
Unfortunately, he didn’t get his name on the voter ballot. A greater obstacle had consumed the Dave Stookey many didn’t know, which he battled depression for much of the last five decades. As many do with the mental disease, one day he was good, and the next not so much. He struggled with it on the job, at home and at the cross country trail. He took meds for it, and Linda helped him try to balance the mood swings. Coaching and teaching were ways Dave deflected and reflected; it helped him get to center.
Passing away last Friday at the age of 79, Stookey’s legend will grow through the thousands of disciples he mentored for decades. He has a sign on the Wawasee cross country course in his honor. There is a scholarship being built in his name.
His son, Eric, and his family, and his daughter, Lisa, and her family, were both in town to help celebrate his life. There were tears, but so many laughs. And so many stories. Eric spoke at the funeral of the fun anecdotes, but also put a focus on the troubles his dad had away from the hustle. While the turn in approach laid a solemn reality to the ceremony, it doesn’t diminish the leader his dad was in the community he held so dear.
And for the man who will likely forever be linked as Wawasee’s biggest fan, it was completely fitting that he was carried out of Owen Family Funeral Home to the Wawasee fight song, the congregation singing along as Dave did for 58 years of his blessed life. Turns out that nasty hat didn’t go with him, it’s still around. Linda had another of his hats in the casket.
No doubt in two months he’ll look down on Syracuse, willing those new cross country runners along with the same fervor he did when he trekked along the course that bears his name. Yelling Goooo! Goooo! Goooo!