Weather Alert

...Elevated danger for field fires Tuesday... An elevated risk for field fires will develop Tuesday with warm weather and dry conditions prevailing. By Tuesday afternoon, south winds will become breezy at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph greatly increasing the risk for spreading fires as minimum relative humidity levels drop to between 30 and 40 percent. Pronounced drying will continue with numerous fields becoming very dry, increasing fire potential with any ignition. This fire potential includes unharvested crop fields that have dried out as well as areas of dry grass and dead brush. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fires that are able to start will likely spread rapidly and likely become out of control.