Well, we’ve finally reached the bulk of the new IHSAA state basketball tournament.
Most of you reading this probably know the changes the IHSAA made last summer. If you don’t though, it boiled down to this: teams only need to win one game to be a regional champion now and two to win a semi-state title. For more than two decades, it had been the reverse of that.
When the change was announced June 23, 2022, IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig cited that doubling the number of regional winners — and, in turn, doubling the number of teams playing in the semi-state round — would “create a lot of excitement in those communities and will be financially beneficial for those communities that serve as host sites.”
They also announced the semi-state brackets would be done by a blind draw, but that’s another topic for another day.
What I want to focus on is the format change. I’ve been curious the last week-plus on how our local teams are handling it now that it’s here, so I asked both coaches and players from Fairfield and Bethany Christian this week on their thoughts on it.
Generally, most were not in favor of the change. This was the fourth time Fairfield has been sectional champions under head coach Brodie Garber, winning regional titles in 2018 and 2022 as well under the old four-team, three-game format. Garber noted how it was easier to prepare for having to win two games at regional as opposed to semi-state, in part because of the familiarity of teams.
This weekend, Fairfield is paired with Tippecanoe Valley, Twin Lakes and Hamilton Heights at the Class 3A LaPorte semi-state. Fortunately for the Falcons, they drew a team they’re somewhat familiar with in Valley, as they’ve played each other five times during Garber’s tenure. The other two teams are unknowns to Fairfield, as both Twin Lakes and Hamilton Heights are located in central Indiana.
Last year, Fairfield played a conference foe, Eastside, in the regional semifinal. They then played Andrean in the regional title game, a team that the Falcons had a couple of mutual opponents through because of both competing in the Northridge holiday tournament. There are no common opponents for Fairfield with either of its potential semi-state championship game teams.
“It’s harder,” said Garber of preparing for semi-state in the new format. “Definitely with the caliber of teams you’re going to run into, especially the three that we face this weekend. It’s definitely challenging because when you get to semi-state, you’re obviously doing things right.”
For coach Krysten Parson at Bethany Christian, this is only the second time in her 17-year tenure that she’s had to get her team prepared to play two tournament games in one day. In 2016, the Bruins won a sectional championship before losing in the regional semifinal.
Parson doesn’t mind the regional or semi-state being a four-team, three-game setup. Rather, it’s the fact that two games have to be played in one day that concerns her the most.
“I think for high school kids, it’s really hard to play two games in one day,” Parsan said. “I kind of wish it was a Thursday-Saturday setup. I don’t really care if we do that at the regional or the semi-state; that, to me, doesn’t matter when we’re doing that. … And I know, it’s like, ‘Oh, what about teams who make it, then they have to reschedule’ — I don’t care. You don’t think people won’t reschedule games if somebody makes it to semi-state? That’s kind of my only thing: I think you would get better games if you did two nights.”
It’s one thing to have to prepare for two games as a coaching staff. Playing in them is another thing.
Fairfield senior Morgan Gawthrop has been part of the four-team, three-game regional setup in both volleyball and basketball. She, like her coach, believes its better to do that at the regional and not the semi-state.
“Personally, I probably would’ve preferred the old format, just getting those two games done and out of the way at regionals and then focusing on one game at semi-state and then one game for state,” Gawthrop said. “But I mean, this doesn’t bother me either. You just have to take it one game at a time.”
Bethany Christian junior Mariah Stoltzfus has played travel basketball for plenty of years, so having to play two games in one day isn’t as big of a deal for her as it might be for others. For her, the preparation for a potential championship game is what gives her the most hesitancy going into this weekend.
“In AAU, you don’t scout; you just show up and play,” Stoltzfus said. “In high school, you scout and you know the other players. So, I think that’ll be interesting if we get past the first game, because it’s like, ‘OK, how do you prepare for the second game?’ You can’t necessarily run through things, so you just have to trust that everybody understands what they’re doing. But it’s the same way for the other team, too; they have to do the same thing. So, it’s interesting.”
Personally, I side with everyone above. One of the smartest things the IHSAA did in recent years was splitting the soccer regional format into two days. Instead of having to win two games in one day, the regional semifinal games are now played midweek at one of the sectional winner's field (depending on the year), with the regional final at a pre-determined location Saturday afternoon.
Why can’t we do that for basketball? In that scenario, Fairfield would have played Highland midweek, then Tippecanoe Valley this past Saturday. For Bethany, it would’ve been a midweek contest with Tri-County, followed by a Saturday title game vs. Washington Township.
I’ve never understood why some of the state tournaments have multi-game setups like that. As Parson noted, you’ll probably get better games with there only being one contest played per night for a team. And if winning a midweek semifinal game means making another long drive for a championship game a few days later, I think teams will be more than willing to do that.
The one thing I don’t like about this new format also is it diminishes the semi-state championship game, in my opinion. It was cool to have a full week to build up to a final four-type game, with the winner advancing to the state title contest. It allowed those four teams in each Class to get players rested and healthy while also putting together the best gameplan possible to win the game.
Now, teams will be forced to do a week’s worth of prep in about six hours.
I know there’s probably a lot more behind-the-scenes logistics that go into this, but as someone who’s been around the area now for nearly five years, it just feels like there has to be a better way to organize the state’s biggest and most important tournament.