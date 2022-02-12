INDIANAPOLIS — Not even surgery could’ve removed the smile off of Grace Brenneman’s face Saturday.
It seems like Brenneman is always happy, even at the highest-pressured event of her high school career so far.
Brenneman was a star in the pool as always at the state meet, medaling in four events — two individually and in two relays. She led Concord to its best team finish at the state meet ever, fourth.
But it was the award she won after the last laps were swam that sums up what Brenneman truly is all about.
The Concord senior was named the Mental Attitude Award winner for the sport. She’s at the top of her class academically, is part of National Honors Society and has been involved in 4-H her whole life — mostly notably being named the Elkhart County 4-H Fair queen for the 2021 edition.
The award couldn’t have gone to a more deserving person. She basically sealed her case for the award after the 50-yard freestyle when she congratulated Penn sophomore Lillian Christianson for winning the event, breaking a state record in the process. Brenneman came in third, losing by 0.54 seconds in the always close and competitive short race.
Afterwards, Brenneman was asked what makes her the person to always be congratulating others.
“Thankfulness is a huge thing,” Brenneman said. “Learning how to be thankful and congratulate other teammates through the ups-and-downs just makes yourself feel better. That’s what God calls us to do, you know? To be supportive for others no matter what.”
Notre Dame is getting a good one for the next four years.
Brenneman’s selection as the mental attitude award winner for girls swimming was yet another indicator of the type of athletes our area is producing this year. She became the third individual from The Goshen News coverage area to receive the prestigious honor for their sport.
NorthWood’s Cybil Stillson was the first, winning it for girls golf. Much like Brenneman, the Panther golfer was a standout both on and off the field of play of their respective sports. You rarely saw Stillson not smiling, showing a sense of gratitude toward being able to do what she loves. It’s what made her an easy choice for the mental attitude award for her sport.
“It’s great,” said Stillson of winning the award back on Oct. 2. “I knew that my coach and principal and athletic director had nominated me, but I honestly wasn’t fully expecting it. So, yeah, it was a great surprise. I’m excited.”
A few weeks later — on a rainy night in the state’s capital — Westview senior Gramm Egli won the mental attitude award for Class 1A boys soccer. The Warriors’ miraculous run to a state championship was capped with a 4-2 overtime win over Providence. The cherry on top came with Egli’s selection as the mental attitude award winner, another very worthy recipient of one of the highest honors a high school athlete could receive in the state of Indiana.
“That’s just a part of who I am,” said Egli of winning the award after winning the state title on Oct. 29. “I’m just blessed to even receive the award.”
We had an amazing fall sports season, success wise. So much so that I wrote a column about it after the Northridge football team played for a Class 4A state championship. But what’s maybe more telling about this area is now having three mental attitude award winners. Granted, getting teams to state is the chief reason why we’ve had an influx of winners, but it’s still very cool to see so many of our area kids get the recognition they deserve.
Part of what makes it special for me is that this is my fourth sports season working for The Goshen News. I have seen Stillson, Egli and Brenneman for their entire high school careers. I’ve been able to watch each of them carve their own paths to success both on and off the field. It just makes it all that much cooler for me, personally.
Who’s to say we stop at just three for this school year? Fairfield girls basketball is one win away from making the state championship game in 2A. Although she’s injured now, Brooke Sanchez would be a fantastic pick for the mental attitude award should the Falcons get past Frankfort next week at semistate.
It’s hard to prognosticate the boys basketball tournament, so I won’t offer up any picks there. But looking ahead to the spring, Goshen senior Drew Hogan will feel like a prime candidate to receive the award in boys track and field. He’s been a leader at the school since he got there, has been near the top of his class academically and would be very worthy of the selection. A lot has to happen between then and now, of course, but it’s fun to speculate with these things sometimes.
Although it’s fun to look ahead, it’s also enjoyable to appreciate the current moment. And right now, our area offers a lot to be appreciative for in the high school sports scene, both on and off the field.
