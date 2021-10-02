CARMEL — There were many ideas for what this column was supposed to look like.
I knew heading down to Carmel this weekend that I was going to write two stories: one focused on the results of the state girls golf meet, and a “sidebar,” as we call it in the business, on NorthWood’s Cybil Stillson.
I wasn’t sure what route I was going to take with the sidebar, though. For the whole season, I’ve thought it would be cool to follow Stillson around for an entire round and document what it was like to watch her play golf. One of the toughest things about this job when it comes to covering high school golf is that we don’t really see much of the action. We can see some of it, but it’s impossible for us to see every shot from every athlete on every team we’re focused on at a particular event.
With this being Stillson’s last round as a high school golfer, I felt like this would be the perfect time to do this story (I really didn’t have another chance afterwards, given her high school career was ending). So, for nearly eight hours Saturday — including a two-hour, 19-minute rain delay — I watched Cybil Stillson play the final round of her high school career. She shot a 76, which finished her in a tie for 11th place overall when combined with her first-round 77 from Friday.
Was it Stillson’s best performance ever? No. That, obviously, was last week when she broke a state tournament record with a 62 to win the regional. But she still hit some incredible golf shots that common folks like you and I dream of hitting.
She buried a 30-plus-foot putt for a birdie on hole 13, a mere 10 minutes before a heavy rain delayed her round for an extended time. She hit multiple short chip shots to within feet of the hole to save par. The best shot of the day for her, though, may have been on hole 7, which was her 16th of the day since NorthWood started on the back-nine.
At a tough angle in the rough, near some trees and about 100 yards away from the pin, Stillson hit an iron shot to within 12 feet of the hole. She’d miss the ensuing birdie putt, but made a par when a bogey seemed inevitable after her second shot.
She then played her final hole of her preps career perfectly — until the end. On the par-4, 378-yard ninth hole at Prairie View Golf Course, Stillson hit a drive to about 150 yards away from the hole. She then played a perfect iron shot, putting the ball within 10 feet of the hole to set up a birdie opportunity.
The script almost seemed too good to be true: arguably the greatest high school golfer in Elkhart County history, male or female, was about to birdie the final hole of her career and go out in style.
The birdie putt just missed, though.
And then the par putt rimmed out.
Stillson tapped in the bogey putt.
She had three-putted from 10 feet out on the final hole of her career.
One to rarely show emotion on the course, all Stillson could do was smile, give a little chuckle and look up to the sky walking off the green. She teased throwing the ball into the nearby pond, but instead flipped it to her coach, Adam Yoder.
“That was Cybil’s way — who’s very stoic — of showing emotion,” Yoder said.
Stillson admitted she couldn’t think of a time where she three-putted like that.
“I don’t remember when I stepped up and missed one,” Stillson said. “I was honestly just in awe that I had missed that putt.”
Stillson wasn’t too emotional walking off the course for the final time, going toward the official scorekeeper’s table and finalizing her scorecard. The emotions then came afterward after she hugged her parents, Angie and Jeff, Yoder and teammate Bre Goss.
Yoder started getting teary-eyed when sharing what Stillson has meant to him as a person.
“Cyb’s a friend,” Yoder said. “She’s seen me through a career change. She’s seen me through raising my kids. So, it’s going to be hard to see her go.”
An hour after she finished her high school playing career, Stillson received one more accolade: the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award. A $1,000 scholarship is given to NorthWood in her name because of this. She joins another recent NorthWood female athlete, Maddy Payne (2020 girls basketball), to receive the prestigious honor.
“It’s great,” said Stillson of winning the award. “I knew that my coach and principal and athletic director had nominated me, but I honestly wasn’t fully expecting it. So, yeah, it was a great surprise. I’m excited. … Maddy Payne is, obviously, one of the top athletes that went to NorthWood, so it’s really cool to just be kind of recognized with her. It’s just really cool to share that with her and get that award.”
This is my fourth fall covering sports for The Goshen News, meaning I was fortunate to watch Stillson’s entire career. For my money, there hasn’t been a better athlete at one specific sport that I’ve covered during that time than Stillson. Sure, there are plenty of excellent multi-sport athletes that did tremendous things in one sport (see: Goshen’s Brynn Shoup-Hill in basketball), but Stillson’s sustained excellence on the golf course is unmatched.
She played in the state finals all four seasons, finishing 17th or better on all four occasions. She set multiple school records for a program that has been one of the state’s best in the last decade and has had many fantastic players come through. And, of course, she had the aforementioned state record-breaking performance at the regional last week.
So, really, this column is about appreciating greatness. Cybil Stillson was great for NorthWood during her four-year playing career, both on the course and off it. That was proven with her mental attitude award win and receiving an all-state selection for her play in the process. She was one of the best high schoolers to ever pick up a set of golf clubs in Elkhart County history, and let’s appreciate her for that.
