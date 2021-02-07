The idea of this column has been in my head since late October. The content of it, however, has changed more times than I can count.
With that being said, I just wanted to take a moment to talk about everything that has happened with the NorthWood girls basketball program since Feb. 29, 2020. It truly might be the most unique 12 months a defending state championship program has ever had.
On the last day of February 2020, the Panthers won the IHSAA Class 3A state championship. In front of thousands of fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Panthers cut down the nets as the state’s best team in 3A that year.
Less than two weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic had reared its ugly head in the United States, shutting down life as we knew it.
It also set the tone for what the immediate future of the NorthWood program would be.
On March 13, when the whole world seemed to be coming to an end, Panther head coach Adam Yoder announced his resignation. I made fun of Adam on last week’s Goshen News Sports Podcast for the timing of that, as if he was trying to announce it when no one was paying attention. Yoder laughed, but said it needed to be released then because it was the right time for everyone involved.
A month later, Mark Heeter was hired to replace Yoder. No stranger to the NorthWood community, Heeter had recently been an assistant volleyball coach at the high school. He also had plenty of varsity girls basketball head coaching experience, leading Triton to back-to-back Class 1A state titles in 2000 and 2001.
Unfortunately, this was going to be unlike any offseason anyone had ever gone through. Normal summer practices weren’t allowed due to COVID-19 protocols, meaning Heeter didn’t get to spend much time with his new players in the offseason. Couple that with his volleyball responsibilities, and Heeter more than likely wouldn’t start having serious time with his basketball team until practices officially could began Oct. 19.
On Oct. 20, COVID-19 decided to start having fun with the NorthWood program. It didn’t end until this past Saturday.
After one full day of practice, Heeter was deemed a close contact to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. This meant Heeter had to go into quarantine for at least 10 days. He would have an assistant coach FaceTime him in to practices, but those were only somewhat effective. Because of Heeter’s absence, NorthWood postponed its first two games of the season, scheduled for Nov. 5 at South Bend Riley and Nov. 7 versus Penn.
Fortunately, Heeter wasn’t sick. He was able to come back the second week of November, and the Panthers were finally going to begin their title defense Nov. 14 against Rochester.
But then Rochester had COVID issues of their own. The day before the game, Fairfield was added to the schedule instead. The Panthers lost their opening game, 36-22, to the Falcons.
A combination of a younger team, new coach and tough schedule led NorthWood to an 0-5 start to the season. Of those five losses, three of them were to teams that eventually won sectional titles (Fairfield, La Porte, Norwell) and all five finished with winning records.
Following a 59-50 loss to South Bend St. Joseph on Dec. 8, the Panthers would be forced into a COVID-caused quarantine, the first one the whole team had to go through.
It wouldn’t be the last one.
NorthWood took its mandatory two weeks off and returned to action Dec. 22 against Mishawaka. The Panthers took it to the Cavemen, winning 51-23 in the Panther Pit. Heeter had his first win as NorthWood head coach, and it looked like things were starting to trend upward for the program.
And then another full-team quarantine happened. Again.
From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, NorthWood played one game. They could barely practice as well because of the quarantining.
The Panthers returned to action — again — on Jan. 9 against Wawasee. From there, NorthWood would play eight games in a two-week stretch, losing all of them. They even played three-straight days from Jan. 11-13, losing three close games to Bremen, Tippecanoe Valley and Concord on those respective days.
This left the defending state champs at 1-13 after a 52-41 loss to Goshen on Jan. 23. They had three games scheduled for the final week of the season before sectional play was set to begin.
I think you know where this is going.
The entire coaching staff for NorthWood either tested positive for COVID-19 or were deemed close contacts following the Goshen game, resulting in the entire staff going into quarantine. Those three games scheduled for the last week of January were postponed due to precautionary reasons, and NorthWood volleyball coach Hilary Laidig — who’s not on the staff — was brought in to run practices.
And then the Panthers started winning.
With Heeter still at home in quarantine, Laidig was the acting head coach for the sectional quarterfinal and semifinal games against Wawasee and Tippecanoe Valley, respectively. After losing to both teams by a combined 10 points in the regular season, the Panthers displayed that championship spirit, upsetting both the Warriors and Vikings to make it to Saturday’s sectional championship game.
Heeter was cleared to return for the title game against Lakeland, and his team showed its grit once again. The 3-13 Panthers only trailed the 19-7 Lakers by one point entering the fourth quarter. That’s where the magic would end for NorthWood, though, as Lakeland closed the game on an 18-6 run to leave as sectional champions and end the Panthers’ title defense.
After the game, I asked Mark Heeter what would stick out most to him when he looks back at this season.
“You know what? How well these girls handled all of that,” Heeter said. “I think that shows a lot about their character. The fact we were, I don’t know, had four breaks or four times where … eight weeks probably where we weren’t all together. And they still came to practice every day, busted their butts in practice, came out, left it all on the floor every game and put themselves in position to make themselves a little bit of history and win a sectional championship. And unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.”
A few weeks ago, when NorthWood was 1-13, I started glancing at past state champion’s records from the season after they won a state title. I was just curious if any team had struggled a season like the Panthers had following a title, record wise. After looking up the last 10-plus seasons worth of teams, it became pretty obvious no team had.
But no team had also gone through what NorthWood went through. Four different times the Panthers had to postpone games from their own COVID-19 issues. They had at least four weeks in the season where they could not practice. Their new coach didn’t have a summer to install his new system, then missed the first two weeks of practice in the winter because of the virus.
It was almost as if everything that could go wrong for the Panthers, did. And yet, on Saturday night, they were right there, competing like the defending state champions they were, nearly shocking the world and winning a sectional championship.
NorthWood had a truly unique year that we’ll most likely never see again. And while the final record will say 3-14, it will go down as one of the more memorable seasons in the rich history of NorthWood girls basketball.
