I wanted to write this column as soon as I got home Saturday night — which was at 2:33 a.m. Sunday, technically.
So while you might be reading this Sunday afternoon, or Monday or even in Tuesday’s print edition of the paper, know that this was written in the wee hours of the morning Sunday because I wanted to capture the raw emotions of what I was feeling.
And wow, what a feeling it is.
How about them Elkhart County girls basketball teams, eh?
Going into Saturday, I felt like both Fairfield and Bethany Christian had decent chances of winning their respective semi-state semifinal games. A championship game victory though? That seemed less likely. Fairfield was more than likely going to have to face unbeaten Twin Lakes, while Bethany would have to face one-loss Tri.
Sure enough, that’s how the brackets played out, with the Falcons getting the No. 1 team in 3A and the Bruins the No. 2-ranked squad in 1A.
Surely, this is where the incredible run for both teams ends, right?
Man, was I happy to be wrong.
Despite both teams trailing in the fourth quarter, both Fairfield and Bethany Christian pulled upsets Saturday night, winning Class 3A and 1A semi-state championships, respectively. It’s both program’s first semi-state titles, thus making it their first state championship game appearances as well.
Bethany Christians gets Lanesville at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday, Feb. 25, while Fairfield plays Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Both games are at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
On my two-plus hour drive back home to Goshen from Frankton — where Bethany won its semi-state title Saturday — I started reflecting on the journey of both teams to this point.
Remember when Bethany Christian almost lost its first game of this postseason? It came down to the last second — literally — against Blackhawk Christian, with Zoe Willems doing her best Houdini trick, scoring on an inbounds play when there was only 0.9 seconds left in the game. She was fouled, too, sinking the free throw to give the Bruins a 33-32 win over the Braves.
If that in-bounds play isn’t executed to perfection, Bethany would’ve had a third-straight season of sectional-opening heartbreak.
Watching Mariah Stoltzfus go to work Saturday will be something I’ll never forget. With her team’s season hanging in the balance both in the semifinal and championship games, she dang-near single handily carried her team to victory. She had 19 second-half points in the win over Washington Township, then scored 14 in the fourth quarter alone in the title clincher against Tri. She was an alpha out on the court, something developed over countless years of being the youngest sibling to Ariana, Carter and Clayton.
You also can’t help but feel good for Krysten Parson. She has been through it all in her 17-year stint leading the Bruin program so far. It’s awesome she will get to coach her team on the state’s biggest stage next week.
Speaking of coaches to feel good for: add Brodie Garber to that list, too. One of the best people in the game, it’s incredibly rewarding to see him get to coach his alma mater, Fairfield, to a state championship game appearance — especially after painful semi-state losses in 2018 and 2022.
This has to be such a cool moment for the Garber family. With Brodie the head coach, his wife, Amy, an assistant coach and their daughter, Brea, the star player in her senior season, this is going to be a week to remember for their entire family.
Over the last few seasons, Brodie Garber has turned the Falcons into a defensive juggernaut. The comparisons to the 2020 NorthWood team that won state are almost too easy to make, but it’s hard not to see those Panthers in these Falcons.
Fairfield isn’t out to win a beauty contest; they just want to win, period. They do that by grinding people to death on defense, much like NorthWood did three years ago. Can they now close the deal like the Panthers did? Only time will tell.
There are eight girls basketball teams left playing in the state of Indiana. Two of them are from Elkhart County, with Goshen addresses that are located less than five miles apart from each other. How cool is that? This is the first time that's ever happened for the county in girls basketball.
There's a chance we never get to see something like this happen again for Elkhart County. Let's make sure we cherish this moment.