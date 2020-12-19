Saturday’s ACC Championship Game was supposed to be an epic showdown between two of the top three teams in the country. Instead, it was a bad nightmare re-lived for Notre Dame.
The No. 2 Fighting Irish fell to No. 3 Clemson, 34-10, in a game that didn’t feel that close at times. After Notre Dame beat the Tigers in South Bend on Nov. 7, you couldn’t help but think you were watching the 2018 Cotton Bowl all over again on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The game Saturday and the one played in the College Football Semifinal in 2018 were almost mirror images of each other. The teams were ranked 2nd and 3rd, with Clemson No. 2 and Notre Dame No. 3 in Arlington. Both games started out relatively well for Notre Dame as well — it was a 3-3 game midway through the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl. Saturday, the Irish led 3-0 and had three sustained drives on offense.
What ended up doing in the Irish on both nights was the second quarter. Clemson outscored Notre Dame 20-0 in the second period in 2018 and 17-0 on Saturday. In 2018, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdowns in the frame, two coming in the final two minutes of the half.
It was once again Lawrence carving up the Irish defense in 2020, making one of the best units in college football look like a JV team at times. Lawrence threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to EJ Williams to make it 14-3, then led his team down the field for two more scoring drives. A 44-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 21 seconds left in the half put the finishing touches on the game, giving the Tigers a 24-3 lead at the break.
Where Lawrence was so effective Saturday, however, was running the ball. He finished the game with 14 carries for 90 yards, including a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter that almost felt like adding injury to insult at that point for Notre Dame. Lawrence was named the game’s MVP after throwing for 322 yards and accumulating three total touchdowns.
“Just the small things that we didn’t do right,” Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. “I don’t think it was a lot on their part that they did different; it was just things that we didn’t execute. I think that was the difference.”
The Irish losing Saturday wasn’t a total shock. Clemson was a 10-point favorite heading in and were 100 percent healthy, something they weren’t on Nov. 7. It was the way they lost, though, which left a discouraging feeling amongst Notre Dame fans.
After beating Clemson on Nov. 7 in South Bend, it felt like this Irish team was going to be different. That maybe this was the year they finally break through and win a national championship for the first time since 1988. Notre Dame hadn’t had a win like that since 1993, and they seemed poised to ride that momentum to a truly special season in South Bend.
Instead, Saturday looked like how Notre Dame has looked for the better part of 30 years: outmatched. Clemson looked like the championship program, making all the right adjustments from the game six weeks ago to truly dominate the Irish and win their sixth-straight ACC crown.
And while Notre Dame showed signs of life in the first quarter, they didn’t finish off drives with touchdowns. They easily could’ve scored touchdowns on their first three offensive drives of the game, but only came away with three points. A missed field goal from 24 yards out by Jonathan Doerer with 3:38 left in the first — minutes after he drilled a 51-yarder — ultimately set the tone for the rest of the game.
“We say it all of the time: you’ve got 24 hours to let it suck, because it does,” Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book said. “It should hurt. ‘Remember this feeling’ is kind of what we’ve been talking about already. It’s a pretty bad feeling, so we’ve got 24 hours to let it hurt, and then it’s on you and this team to forget about it and work together towards a common goal, which is to win another football game. Whoever that is, wherever that is, whenever that is: we just want to play again.”
You were hoping Saturday’s game would resemble the instant classic we all saw on Nov. 7. Instead, it looked a lot like what 2018 was against Clemson, leaving doubt over whether the Fighting Irish will ever take that next step into elite status in college football.
