Man, 2020 was crazy.
A global pandemic took everything we knew and turned it upside down. All of a sudden, I found myself as a sports reporter with no sports to report on in mid-March. I feared I’d lose my job almost daily. Somehow, though, I made it through that part of the pandemic with my job.
Then, I received a promotion to sports editor in September. It’s been a wild four months being a one-man show in that role, and I’m excited to continue to grow The Goshen News sports section into something that consistently produces quality content.
SPORTS STAFF
That brings me to why I’m writing this column. The year 2021 begins a new era here at The Goshen News, as for maybe the first time in the paper’s history, there won’t be a native Hoosier on the sports staff.
As most of you know, I am originally from the Chicagoland area. I went to college at the University of Missouri, graduating in May 2017. I’ve been at The Goshen News since July 2018 and have thoroughly enjoyed my time so far in The Maple City.
And now, starting this week, we will be back to having two full-time sports writers at the paper. Our newest employee is Evan Lepak, a recent graduate of the University of Florida and native of the Sunshine State his entire life. We are very excited to have Evan as part of the team, and I will let him introduce himself more in his own column in the coming days.
Wait, you’re telling me Illinois and Florida guys are going to be covering sports in northern Indiana? How can two outsiders possibly cover the area better than people who have lived here?
We look forward to winning that trust from you. It’s been one of my primary goals working here the past two-and-a-half years. I was so new to the area when I started that I thought it was hilarious they insisted on hiring me before the Elkhart County 4-H Fair began. “Why do they need me here before the fair so badly?” I thought when they hired me. I learned pretty quickly just why that was such a big deal.
WORKING HARD
Since then, I have prided myself on trying to be the hardest working person in the room. I’d like to think that was evident by the work myself and our tireless freelancers put in this past October.
Two Saturdays, Oct. 10 and 17, will always stick out to me as bright spots in this crazy year. On the 10th, we covered seven different sectional events with three reporters and three photographers: cross country in the morning, three girls soccer games in the afternoon and three boys soccer games at night. Seven events across 13 hours in four different counties. That’s almost unheard of from a sports staff our size.
We followed that up on the 17th by covering another seven events: regional cross country, two boys soccer regionals, two girls soccer regionals and two volleyball sectionals. In that Monday paper, we had four-and-a-half pages allocated to the sports section. Local coverage occupied four of those pages, with the last half page being taken up with a Notre Dame football story. For me, I’ve never been prouder to be associated with a sports section in my young career.
I have been very fortunate that this community has embraced me during my time here. I still feel lucky that The Goshen News staff took a chance on a relatively inexperienced reporter like me a few years ago, and I’d like to think I’ve proven that the risk has paid off. I hope you embrace Evan the same way you embraced me.
I am excited to be the sports editor at The Goshen News. I look forward to the content myself and Evan will create here in 2021. I hope our youthfulness and energy for the business shines through in the amount of content we produce this year.
We look forward to winning over your trust and showing you that we are the best source of local sports coverage in the area.
