Four years, 11 months and two weeks.
That’s how long my tenure at The Goshen News will officially last.
Sunday was my last day at the paper. I was told (somewhat jokingly) to limit how many times I said where I am going for my next adventure. If you saw my social media post two weeks ago when I first announced this news, then you know where I’m headed.
Let’s just say, I’m not leaving Michiana, but I am leaving Elkhart County. You can probably decipher from those clues where I’ll be employed at starting Monday morning. It’s a move I had to make if I wanted to take this next step of my career, but it was far from an easy one.
I figured this day would come eventually. I just didn’t know when. And I didn’t know how painful it would be to say farewell to a community that has embraced me from day one.
When I started here on July 16, 2018, I had no idea where this journey would take me. I still felt relatively new to writing as well. Even though I had done some writing in high school, I mostly gave it up to focus on television and broadcast journalism in college. When I decided to then focus on writing again, I had only been doing it for six months at a small, weekly newspaper in Firth, Nebraska before being hired here.
There was no way I was the most qualified person to apply for this job, yet Julie Beer gave me the chance. I am eternally grateful to her for that.
My first day was a mixed bag of emotions. Leroy Lambright, the longtime sports editor of this newspaper, had passed away late in the night the day prior. A lot of people in the newsroom still knew Leroy, so there were was some sadness as I walked in for my first day.
I then had our staff photographer at the time, Ben Mikesell, ask me about a college friend I had. Apparently the two worked together at a place in the past before Ben ended up at Goshen News. It was a very small world moment, to say the least.
I remember being confused why Julie was adamant I get started before the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Six days after I started, I sat in traffic for an hour trying to get the one mile from the office to the fairgrounds.
It was then I learned why I was needed to start before the Fair.
The first story I wrote for The Goshen News was about a Goshen Little League All-Star baseball team doing well. The first high school event I then covered was the Goshen girls golf invitational at Black Squirrel. I don’t remember who won, honestly; I just remember talking a lot with Goshen’s co-head coaches that season, Charlie Walesa and Jenna Pecenka.
Those were my favorite parts of covering events: the conversations. Sure, the on-the-record talks were fun. But it was those off-the-record ones, whether it be with coaches, parents, students, athletes, families or anyone else at the event. I loved getting to chat with all the people that were at these events, getting to know them as more than a name on a piece of paper.
If I tried to list off all the great relationships I’ve built in these last five years, we’d be here all day. And I’d inevitably forget a few people, so I don’t want to go down that rabbit hole. But those reading this know who they are. I thank you for your friendship, and I hope we can stay in contact here as I move onto my new adventure.
A lot of things happened in my tenure at The Goshen News. Notably, a global pandemic broke out in March 2020, forcing a sports reporter to write relevant content without any sports going on.
I think the work that was done by the TGN sports department during those five months without live sports is what I’m proudest of from my time here. We were thrown the ultimate curveball, and we hit a 500-foot home run with it.
And then, just as it felt like we were gaining momentum in the fall of 2020, I unexpectedly became a one-man sports department, being elevated to sports editor in the process.
Late September and October of 2020 was incredibly stressful for yours truly. It got to the point where I woke up in the middle of the night one night, having a panic attack thinking about all the work on my plate. I ended up taking a few days off once the chaos died down of that time.
I then got to experience something most people my age don’t get to do: hire someone. It was very cool to be on the opposite side of that process, evaluating dozens of applicants, helping conduct interviews and ultimately hiring a new sports reporter.
The two years I was able to work with Evan Lepak were awesome. I felt like we did a great job of working together, and in-turn created great content for all of you, our readers. I also gained a friend through the process, which was a nice bonus.
But then Evan left, which was a move that made sense for him. As his friend, I was happy. As his coworker, I was devastated.
Once again, I became a one-man sports department. It’s what I’ve been since Jan. 1. At that moment in time, I was kind of lost, personally. Along with other things going on in my life, the business side of this industry was doing all it could to tear me down. I started to question my future within the industry altogether.
But then something amazing happened.
Bethany Christian girls basketball made the 1A state title game. Fairfield girls basketball won the 3A title. NorthWood boys basketball then won a 3A title a month later.
It was arguably the greatest stretch of high school sports success the county has ever seen, especially in basketball.
And it renewed my passion for all of this.
It sounds a little hyperbolic, but those championship runs really saved me. It reinvigorated everything I loved about this business, and specifically working at The Goshen News. I got to have a front row seat to three incredible communities getting to experience unprecedented success. It still conjures up strong emotions for me to this day thinking about it, and it probably will for the rest of my life.
I mentioned this in my initial announcement two weeks ago, but look at everything that’s happened in our area these last five years. Along with the two basketball titles this year, we had NorthWood girls basketball win in 2020 and Westview boys soccer in 2021. Northridge football made a magical run to the state finals in 2021. Middlebury native Sam Grewe won a Paralympic gold medal in high jump in 2021.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are countless other sectional, regional and semi-state championships that our teams pulled off these last five years. Plenty of individual accolades came along the way as well. It was truly an awesome time to be a sports reporter for The Goshen News.
I’d be remised if I didn’t thank my coworkers during my time here (I sincerely apologize if I miss a few). Thank you to Julie, Roger Schneider and Sheila Selman for your guidance as managing editors. Thank you to the two main publishers of my tenure, Tricia Johnston and Doug McAvoy, for their fearless leadership as well.
Thank you to the “behind the scenes” people of Rich Leinbach, Daniel Hernandez, Brenda Donat, Kris Erb, Anna Kovalenko, Jennifer Pizana, Mackenzie Deal, Sandra Mielcarek, Mark Collins, Sharon Hite, Cheryn Weaver (same pronunciation, different spelling as previous name) and Angie Kulczar for countless conversations when I needed to kill time in the office. I honestly don’t know how I would have survived without being able to chat with all of you about work, life, and random things like the show Survivor.
And of course, thanks to everyone I worked with on the editorial staff of this paper that I already haven’t mentioned: Geoff Lesar, Leandra Beabout, Aimee Ambrose, Kim King, John Kline, Ann Showalter, Joe Weiser, Steve Wilson and Dani Messick. You have all meant more to me than you’ll ever know.
A big thanks to our freelancers who helped “fill in the gaps” of our sports coverage. Most of them will continue helping out, but the likes of Steve Krah, Mike Deak, Branden Beachy, Nathaniel Labhart, Daniel Eash-Scott, Dante Stanton, Jeff Douglas, Sam Householder, Justin Cripe and Chad Weaver deserve a shoutout here. They were all instrumental to providing the best sports coverage we possibly could.
Thank you to every coach, athlete and administrator I was able to work with over this last half decade. Very rarely was there a bad interaction with any of them, which made my job a lot easier. Again, if I tried to list everyone off here, I’d be rambling for days and then forget a few inevitably.
And finally, thanks to all of you, our readers. It’s a cliché, but we can’t do what we do without your support. You embraced a 23-year-old outsider like me five years ago, and we got to experience some incredible things together because of it. I am forever grateful to all of you for that.
That was a lot of thank-you’s, and this column is probably going longer than I intended. But it was hard to narrow down five years into one piece. Hopefully I did a good job of that here.
I was able to tell some incredible stories, meet some incredible people and get to spend five incredible years living and working in this community. I will never forget my time at The Goshen News.
Thank you all again for the best five years of my life.