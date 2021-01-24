Concord picked up the biggest win of the Derrick DeShone era Friday on the road against Warsaw.
Too bad Derrick DeShone wasn’t there for it.
Instead, the Concord boys basketball head coach was at his house, pacing frantically around it, receiving text updates on the game. He couldn’t bring himself to watch the game online for fear of stress overload.
When his Minutemen upset the Northern Lakes Conference-leading Tigers, 37-33, DeShone went crazy. The emotional high from the win kept him up until midnight, despite the game ending around 9:30 p.m. A year after going 1-20, Concord had a program-building victory in a gym that they had only won in twice since 1990.
Now, you might be wondering why DeShone was at his house and not on the sidelines for such a monumental win for his team. In modern times, the assumption is one thing: COVID-19. Either DeShone tested positive, or contact tracing forced him into quarantine.
This was not a case of COVID-19, though. Instead, DeShone was stuck in his house for something completely different.
He swallowed a chicken bone Thursday night, prompting an overnight hospital visit to have it removed.
The third-year head coach explains what happened.
“I was eating a chicken wing — it was actually for my son’s birthday on Thursday,” DeShone said. His son, Hayden, just turned 6 years old. “I got done with about the first wing and it wouldn’t go down. I spent the next, I don’t know, few hours trying to get it to go down or back up. By about 11:30 at night, I could breathe — but I couldn’t swallow. Water even wouldn’t go down.
“I ended up going to the ER, they tried some stuff and they ended up having to endoscope me to get it out Friday morning.”
DeShone said he usually eats boneless wings, but there was a new wing flavor he wanted to try, which prompted him to buy traditional bone-in wings. He made it one wing into his lemon pepper wings before he had to stop eating.
“People were asking me, ‘Did you swallow a chicken bone?’ And I was like, ‘Well, why would I eat a chicken bone? I know I’m not supposed to eat bones,’” DeShone said. “I don’t know how it got in there. I really don’t. I didn’t even get to finish one full wing, that’s the crazy part.”
Once in the emergency room, DeShone started sending emails and text messages to his assistant coaches and Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim.
“Just giving them updates on what’s going on and giving them plans for the game if I’m not there; just trying to take care of everything on one end while also trying to take care of myself on the other,” said DeShone of what his messages consisted of.
DeShone was discharged from the hospital early Friday afternoon and thought about going to the game that night as a fan. He was too tired and in some pain from the operation to remove the chicken bone, though, and decided it was best to stay home and follow the updates of the game.
“My wife was adamant I didn’t go to the game,” DeShone said.
Concord assistant coach Ron Dietz stepped in as head coach, with JV coach Blake Sandberg and freshman coach Jeff Petty serving as assistant coaches.
Even though he wasn’t there, DeShone was pacing in his house as if he was on the sideline in The Tiger Den that night.
“I was trying to relax because I didn’t feel the greatest, but my wife goes, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m getting text updates — I couldn’t watch it because I was too nervous to watch with not being there,” DeShone said. “I’m getting text updates, pacing around my house nonstop. The adrenaline’s flowing.”
Warsaw built the lead to as many as 13, but Concord battled back with tough second half defense. They held the Tigers to just 17% shooting over the final two quarters, allowing them to rally and win the game by four.
“I’m super proud of our coaches and our kids,” DeShone said. “And whether I was there or wasn’t there, that had nothing to do with it. They came out and the toughness they showed was unbelievable, especially after how poor we played Tuesday night (a 77-40 loss to Elkhart). I think they took that to heart that they weren’t happy with their performance, and they changed it. That was awesome.”
Concord followed up the win Friday with an overtime victory at Jimtown on Saturday. After starting the season 0-4, the Minutemen are now 4-6 on the season and 2-1 in NLC games. They control their destiny to at least earn a share of the NLC title, as they still get to play conference-leading Mishawaka (8-1, 3-0 NLC) later this season.
Regardless of how the rest of the season goes for Concord, though, they’ll always have the Warsaw win to look back fondly on — and the crazy story surrounding their head coach for that game.
“With this happening and everything, I don’t even know if 2020 has stopped yet,” DeShone said. “It’s just kind of rolled into 2021 in some aspects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.