These end-of-year columns are so hard to write. How do you try and summarize 10 months of games, teams and storylines into one story? Especially in a year like we just had where multiple area teams reached highest previously unseen.
This was an incredible year for our local athletes. It was probably the best of my four years here, start to finish, in terms of success reached both on and off the playing field.
For me, the fall of 2021 will probably be the single-most memorable season of coverage that I’ve done for The Goshen News. If you had told me all of the things that were going to happen from Sept. 15 to Nov. 28, I would’ve thought you were crazy.
Some of it was expected, of course. NorthWood’s Cybil Stillson was one of the best girls golfers in the state, so her finishing 11th at the state meet wasn’t a total shock. Her shooting a state-record 62 in the regional and earning IHSAA Mental Attitude Award honors, though? Those were pleasant surprises that just added to the impact and legacy Stillson leaves behind.
Our boys cross country performers also were not a total shock. Northridge and Goshen had really strong teams, and them finishing eighth and 10th, respectively, as teams at the state meet proved that. Northridge’s Jack Moore and Goshen’s Drew Hogan and Cole Johnston also finishing top 20 individually to earn all-state honors put a nice finishing touch on their respective prep cross country careers.
The bigger surprises, however, came in just about every other sport. Who had NorthWood volleyball going 32-3? Not sure many outside the Panther program thought that was possible with just two seniors on the roster. Same can be said for the Westview girls soccer team, who had a young roster reach overtime of a regional final game. I expect to see both of these programs contending for more regional gold this upcoming fall.
Staying in Emma, the Westview boys tennis continued to cement itself as one of the best programs in this half of the state as well, advancing to the state tournament for a second time in three years. They had the talent going into the season to advance to the state tournament, but it’s still a bit of a shock to see a school the size of Westview beat schools the size of Goshen and Mississinewa.
In any other year, what the Warriors’ girls soccer and boys tennis teams did would be the highlight of the fall at the school. This was no ordinary year, though, and the Westview boys soccer team went on no ordinary run to a Class 1A state championship.
It’s really hard to put into words what the Warriors did on their way to state immortality. They seemed dead in the water in four of their six postseasons games, including each of the final three. Yet somehow, someway they found ways to persevere and win. That team’s never-say-die mentality will be what I remember the most from their incredible journey.
And then there was Northridge football, who made arguably the biggest surprise run to a state championship game in this area in any sport since the 2005 NorthWood football team did it. The Raiders looked lost in the second half of the regular season, losing four of their final five games — and not by close margins.
That didn’t matter come postseason time, though, as coach Chad Eppley pushed all the right buttons to guide Northridge to the Class 4A title game. A punishing defense, solid running game and the “why not us” slogan will always be things I remember when I look back at the 2021 Northridge team — and also the crazy moment of Tagg Gott throwing a 76-yard touchdown to Jethro Hochstetler to win a semistate title. What an unreal run it was for the boys from Middlebury.
Our success didn’t slow down once we got to the winter, either. The Concord girls swimming team had its best year ever, finishing fourth at the state meet. Northridge senior divers in Jiselle Miller, Kaitlin Simmons and Evie Long finished second, third and sixth at the state meet, respectively, with Miller coming oh-so close to the top spot.
We had five wrestlers make the state tournament, with Concord junior Armen Koltookian sweeping through sectional, regional and semistate competition in the 195-pound weight class. It was also really cool to watch seniors like Northridge’s Jasper Graber and Lakeland’s Ben Miller finally break through and have their moment at the state’s biggest wrestling meet.
On the hardwood, you had Fairfield girls basketball get within seconds, literally, of advancing to the Class 2A state title game. For as great as the Falcons played in the postseason, it’ll always feel like a “what if” scenario with them after senior leader Brooke Sanchez went down with an injury with a month to go in the season. Still, a top four finish in the Class is nothing to be ashamed about.
The boys hoops scene was also strong, with teams like NorthWood and Fairfield leading the way. While those two were the top two for our area, Goshen also had one of its best starts in school history, and Concord was able to string together two sectional wins to make it to the championship game at North Side Gym. The relative unpredictability and competitiveness of the boys basketball season made for fun Friday night viewing.
And finally, the spring sports season. While there wasn’t as much state tournament-level success in this season as the other two, there was still a lot of memorable moments created.
We had two all-state track competitors in Wawasee girls discus thrower Emma Yoder (third place) and Northridge’s Moore, who took fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
In girls tennis, Fairfield won its first regional title since 2015 before losing to a tough Delta team, 3-2, in semistate.
It’s going to be hard to forget what Alexys Antal did for the Westview softball team in the sectional as well. Pitching two, 10-inning games on the same day, only allowing one earned run and leading her team to its first ever sectional title will be a performance talked about in Emma for decades to come.
Northridge also continued its recent stretch of dominance in the diamond sports, winning NLC titles in both softball and baseball. The baseball one was shared, though, after Goshen seemingly came out of nowhere to post a 10-4 conference record, matching the mark of the Raiders. It was the first time the RedHawks had clinched at least a share of the baseball title since 1998.
Fairfield baseball overcoming the passing of a teammate, Kadin Schrock, to win its first sectional title since 2010 will also be something that will stick with me from this spring.
What I’ll probably remember about this year the most, though, was that the class of 2022 athletes were the first ones I got to see play out their entire high school careers. This was my fourth school year at The Goshen News, so I’ve been able to follow athletes like Cybil Stillson, Drew Hogan, Jack Moore, Beck Willems, Copper Wiens, Alexys Antal, Abby Hostetler and plenty more through their prep journeys. I know I’m missing countless other names there, but those were just some of the first ones that popped into my head while writing this piece. Being able to watch them progress into the athletes and human beings they became was a true honor.
This was a fun 10 months. I feel lucky to have had a front row seat to so many memorable moments. With 2021-22 now over, I can’t wait to see what the 2022-23 season will bring us.