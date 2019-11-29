INDIANAPOLIS — Zach Pascal. Marcus Johnson. Chester Rogers. Ashton Dulin.
Together, the quartet has 177 career receptions for 2,074 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rogers and Pascal account for 161 catches, 1,853 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Dulin is still seeking his first career catch.
That’s the wide receiver corps Jacoby Brissett most likely will have at his disposal Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans in yet another crucial AFC South showdown.
Indianapolis, which has lost three of its last four games, also will be without top pass-catching tight end Eric Ebron (injured reserve) and starting running back Marlon Mack (hand).
Challenging is among the more polite words that could describe the situation. But Colts head coach Frank Reich chooses another: Exciting.
“I’m really excited,” Reich said Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I am excited about how the guys are going to play, about how the guys who are going to play are going to step up. I think most players and coaches in this league have that mentality.
“I think that is why you’re here. Let’s just say I am excited for the challenge for those guys, and I’m very confident (in) how they are going to respond.”
Indianapolis passed for just 129 yards in last week’s 20-17 loss against the Houston Texans, and Brissett has thrown just one touchdown pass since his career-high four-touchdown performance in a win against Houston on Oct. 20.
Pascal, Johnson and Rogers had just one target each last week against the Texans, and Dulin has played just 17 offensive snaps this season.
That’s not likely to provide a lot of confidence for Brissett as he makes his second start against the Tennessee defense this season.
The 26-year-old quarterback threw three touchdown passes in a 19-17 victory in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 15. But Brissett was limited to just 146 passing yards in that game and averaged just 5.2 yards per attempt.
That’s due in part to the Titans’ complex scheme that shuffles looks on nearly every snap.
“They’ve all been in sync and making plays together,” Brissett said. “They kind of do a lot of stuff, but they’re all in sync. It may look like everybody’s out of place, but they’re doing what they want to do, and that’s what’s making them play so well right now.”
Indianapolis’ struggles in the passing game have been underscored by the team’s success running the ball. The Colts rank third in the NFL with 1,586 rushing yards, and fourth-string running back Jonathan Williams has gained more than 100 yards in each of the past two weeks.
But the offense simply isn’t getting enough big plays through the air. Indianapolis’ 6.5-yard average per pass attempt is more than one-half yard lower than last season.
And the Colts’ longest completion last week went for just 14 yards.
There’s a lot of outside pressure on the quarterback to increase his production, but Brissett retains the faith of the locker room.
“You could say he’s been in a rut, but I think he’s been playing great ball,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “I think he takes care of the football, and he’s making plays. I could never fault him for anything. … That’s just a complete team effort.
“We all have to do it. We all have to play better. We love Jacoby. We know he’s gonna be himself always, and he’s making plays. So we’ll ride with him to the end.”
CAUTIOUS WITH CAMPBELL
The Colts held hope rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell could return to the lineup this week, but that doesn’t appear to be likely at this point.
Campbell, who fractured his right hand Nov. 3 at Pittsburgh, was a limited participant in practice throughout the week.
The goal was to see whether the former Ohio State star could perform comfortably while wearing extra padding to protect the hand. The jury is still out, but the team is leaning toward holding Campbell out for at least another week.
“I mean, we are going to wait another day,” Reich said. “I’m not so sure he is going to make it this week, but we are going to wait another day to make that decision.”
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Mack were the only Colts ruled out Friday.
Campbell, tight end Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), rookie safety Khari Willis (concussion) and rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were listed as questionable. All except Campbell were full participants in Friday’s final practice.
Cornerback LeShaun Sims (ankle) was ruled out for Tennessee.
