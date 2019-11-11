INDIANAPOLIS — The quarterback carousel might not spin quite so long this week for the Indianapolis Colts.
Head coach Frank Reich said Monday the plan is for starter Jacoby Brissett to return for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, provided he is a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.
“We are optimistic that the rest was helpful,” Reich said on a conference call with local media. “We will get to Wednesday and see how he is doing, but we are encouraged and optimistic. We will make that decision Wednesday, but he will get as many reps as he can.
“I’m not going to try and make any secret about it. I’m really not. If he is practicing and taking full practice — at that point we will say, ‘We are ready to go. He is our starter, and we are going forward.’ But we will wait until Wednesday to make that determination.”
Brissett missed last Sunday’s 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a sprained MCL in his left knee. Reich said after the game he believed the 26-year-old was on track to start after Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices. But, after watching the tape of Friday’s practice, he determined the quarterback wasn’t healthy enough to play.
Instead, veteran Brian Hoyer got the start with few practice reps under his belt.
He finished 18-of-39 for 204 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The turnovers proved to be particularly costly.
The first pick initially appeared to be a touchdown pass to Eric Ebron, but the tight end had the ball ripped away by safety Steven Parker as he went to the ground in the end zone.
Hoyer’s second interception set up Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and his third allowed kicker Jason Sanders to make a 48-yard field goal and extend the Dolphins’ lead to the final margin in the fourth quarter.
The three interceptions matched the season total for Brissett, who started the season’s first eight games.
“Obviously, (Sunday) the turnovers hurt us,” Reich said. “Again, there are many factors that go into those turnovers.”
The passing game struggled as a whole. Receivers often had trouble getting separation from defenders, and Hoyer had trouble finding them when they did.
Reich said after the game the first interception was a good play by the defender, the second was the result of a miscommunication between Hoyer and Ebron and the third was simply thrown behind intended receiver Zach Pascal.
“I thought overall in the passing game, obviously, we could’ve been a lot better,” Reich said. “I mean, we could’ve been a lot better. It wasn’t any one person or any one thing. It usually never is in a loss like this. There are a lot of plays left out there on the field.
“We all share in that responsibility — coaches and players. At the end of the day, we all — together — just have to find ways to make enough plays to win a game like that. It doesn’t always have to pretty, but you’ve got to find ways to get it done.”
RECEIVING REINFORCEMENTS?
The passing game could get a lift from more than just a quarterback change, if things go well in practice this week.
Wide receiver Devin Funchess is expected to do on-field work for the first time since fracturing his clavicle in a Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, and star receiver T.Y. Hilton also has not yet been ruled out after missing the last two games with a calf injury.
“It’s looking like Funchess is going to get out there this week, and technically he could be cleared to play in the game,” Reich said. “But he’s got a few more boxes to check. We have to make sure that he’s good to go because this will really be his first week of practice, and we still have to see how much he’s going to be able to do Wednesday.
“We’re really encouraged, but it’s another box we have to check before we can go full force at practice, but he’s making good progress. Then (with) T.Y., we’re just going to have to take it day-by-day.”
ROSTER MOVES
Wide receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko were re-signed to the practice squad Monday after clearing waivers.
Offensive tackle Jackson Barton, a seventh-round pick in last spring’s draft, also was signed off the practice squad and placed on the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster.
