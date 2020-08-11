LAGRANGE [mdash] Edna W. Miller, 81, of LaGrange, died at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at her residence. She was born May 17, 1939, in Middlebury, to William D. and Elizabeth J. (Bontrager) Yoder. On Jan. 18, 1962, in Middlebury, she married Henry N. Miller, and he survives. Survivors in addition …