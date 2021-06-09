GOSHEN — Former Bethel University softball standout Natalie Newell is heading back to her alma mater.
Bethel University athletic director Tony Natali made the announcement on June 3 via a press release that Newell would be named the new softball head coach after former coach Scott Reese stepped down in mid-May.
“I'm very excited to have someone with the credibility of Natalie Newell lead our softball program," said Natali in the release. "Natalie is a quality coach that has an emphasis on developing relationships with her players. She'll fit in perfectly with our athletic department’s focus of being Christ-centered and student-focused."
Newell comes to Bethel after helping build a program from scratch at Indiana University South Bend. Newell was an assistant for three seasons with the Titans before stepping into a head coaching role prior to the 2020 campaign. While the pandemic cut her first season short, she coached the Titans to an 18-23 record in her second season.
“It’s super exciting,” Newell said. “It feels like a full-circle type moment to have the opportunity to go back to Bethel and take the program to new heights. I’m super humbled to have the opportunity to go back home, so to speak, and lead the Pilots again.”
A decorated player at Goshen High School for four years, Newell set career records for the RedHawks in strikeouts (1,101), wins (56), RBI (103), doubles (52), home runs (15), hits (168) and batting average (.411). She’d continue putting up impressive numbers and earning even more accolades during her collegiate career at Bethel.
Newell was a two-time NAIA All-American, four-time All-Crossroads First Team member and a three-time Crossroads League Pitcher of the Year. In 2013, she helped lead the Pilots to a 27-13 record that included a trip to both the Crossroads League Championship and the NAIA National Tournament. She finished her career in the circle with a 60-22 record, a 1.52 ERA and 865 career strikeouts.
While the Pilots saw extended success while Newell was a player, the program has declined drastically over the last few years. In five seasons under Reese, the Pilots went just 37-166.
“I definitely want to put Bethel softball back on the map,” Newell said. “A big way I plan to do that is just changing the culture. I want to make it a place where athletes want to be. They want to come to Bethel, and they want to come back to Bethel when they graduate. I really want to build those relationships with my athletes and let them know that I’m there for them. … I really want to take the program back to its roots and then build it up nice and strong.”
Newell’s intense passion for the game has only grown over her coaching career at IUSB. Five total seasons with the Titans have helped mold her into the type of coach she is now. Her time spent at IUSB made the decision to leave difficult, even for a position at her former college.
“It was definitely a very bittersweet decision,” Newell said. “I’ve loved my time at IUSB, and I love my girls there. But (Bethel) really seemed like an awesome opportunity, and it’s something that I think will be beneficial for my future. It’s a really exciting opportunity that I really feel like I couldn’t turn down.
"I’ve grown a ton (as a coach) at IUSB. As much as I taught those girls, I think they taught me even more. My time there has really been crucial as far as my coaching experience goes. I’ve learned a lot about coaching the X’s and O’s, but also working with people and developing relationships. … As an assistant, I learned all the in’s and out’s, as well as the behind the scenes stuff that you don’t really see every day. To game plan, to strategize, every little thing you can think of, I learned as an assistant. That helped me get to where I am today as a head coach.”
Newell has already had the opportunity to Zoom with her new team and is in the process of hiring assistants to fill her staff for next season. She has a plan in mind to resurrect a struggling program and put it back on top. That plan will get put into motion this fall.
“I’ll see them in person when school starts in August, early September,” Newell said. “We’ll hit the ground running with practices, lifting and conditioning once classes start. I’m excited to meet with all of them, get going and see what we can do.”
