GOSHEN — Michael Johnson is making some significant contributions in his freshman men’s basketball season for the Culver-Stockton College Wildcats.
The Concord High School graduate netted 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a recent 77-59 loss to Missouri Valley.
Johnson has appeared in 18 games (four starts) for the Wildcats. He is averaging 8.4 points per game to go with a total of 59 rebounds, 11 assists, 10 blocked shots and eight steals.
Johnson tossed in a career-high 19 points in a 97-64 loss at Mount Mercy.
The Wildcats are 4-15 overall, 3-12 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Culver-Stockton is located in Canton Missouri.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•The Rockford Regents dropped an 87-80 decision to the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Junior Brandon Emerick (Concord) had 11 points, four assists and three steals for the Regents. Rockford is 9-9 overall, 7-6 in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference.
•The Taylor Trojans dropped a 79-74 decision to the Marian Knights. Junior Vincent Miranda (NorthWood) had five points, a rebound, three assists and two steals for the Trojans. Taylor is 12-11 overall, 4-7 in the Crossroads League.
•Senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) tallied seven points, six assists, a rebound and a steal and freshman Sam Smith (Elkhart Memorial) two points for the Grace Lancers in a 98-86 win over the Goshen College Maple Leafs. Grace is 15-8 overall, 7-4 in the CL.
•Senior Paul Marandet (Warsaw) tossed in 15 points and dished out five assists for the Spring Arbor Cougars in a n 80-71 Crossroads League win over the Huntington Foresters.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) scored 13 points for the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 77-65 loss to Southeast Missouri. Litwiller made the most of her 21 minutes of playing time. She was 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range to go with a rebound, three assists and two steals.
Litwiller is averaging 4.9 ppg. She has played in 18 games (two starts). Litwiller has totals of 44 rebounds, seven assists, nine blocks and 16 steals.
Eastern Illinois is 11-8 overall, 5-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
•Junior Taitlyn Trenshaw (NorthWood) totaled three points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal for the Indiana University South Bend Titans in a 66-60 loss to Robert Morris. The Titans are 19-4 overall, 11-4 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
•Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) had 11 points and two steals, freshman Savannah Feenstra nine points and five rebounds and freshman Sierra Miller three points for the Bethel Pilots in a 90-43 Crossroads League loss to the Saint Francis Cougars. Bethel is 6-17 overall, 0-11 in the CL.
WOMEN’S TRACK
•Sophomore Erica Stutsman (NorthWood) won the mile (5:06.49) for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats at the Saginaw Valley State University Invitational.
MEN’S TRACK
•A whopping 22 local athletes are members of the Bethel Pilots that are ranked No. 21 in the nation according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association poll.
Local athletes for the Pilots are freshman Bryce Justice, junior Bailey Lang and freshman Keenan Story (Northridge); freshman Taylor Knight and freshman Landon Parker (NorthWood), junior Guadalupe Mendoza, Gama Montiel, Tyler Schwartz and Jose Sosa-Escamilla (Concord). Also, sophomore Aden Burke, junior Erick Contreras, junior Justin Contreras, senior Alexander DeLuna and freshman Jordan Shoemaker (West Noble); freshman Evan Brown (Bethany Christian), junior Richard Parker (Westview), sophomore Kent Eggleson (Lakeland), freshman Lucas Magaldi, sophomore Jakob Maxwell, sophomore Trevor Miller and freshman Desmond Wilkins (Elkhart Christian) and freshman Spencer Stalker (Elkhart Central).
Chase Pinion (Fairfield) is an assistant coach.
•Junior Landon Miller (Fairfield) finished first in the mile (4:15.48) for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats at the Saginaw Valley State University Invitational.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•The Grace Lancers posted an 11-3 record last fall and have garnered three votes for the NAIA Coaches’ Poll for the upcoming spring campaign. Senior Emily Mast (Fairfield), sophomore Morgan Mast (Fairfield) and freshman Gretchen Adams NorthWood) are local members of the squad.
