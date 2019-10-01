GOSHEN — Bronson Yoder has done it again.
The William & Mary freshman returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in a 39-31 loss to the Albany Great Danes in a Colonial Athletic Association football game in Albany, New York.
The TD by Yoder gave the Tribe a 14-3 lead at 2:11 of the first period.
It’s the second time this season, the NorthWood High School graduate has returned a kickoff for a touchdown. His other one was a 93-yarder against Colgate.
Yoder returned four kicks in the Albany game for a total of 154 yards. He has a total of 11 kick returns this season for 405 yards for an average of 36.8 yards per return.
Yoder is one of nine true freshman playing for the Tribe this season.
FOOTBALL
• Redshirt junior Mitch Dewitt (Fairfield) had a tackle and redshirt senior Jacob Schmatz (Mishawaka) a tackle and two assists for the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds in a 49-6 win over Southwest Baptist.
• Freshman kicker Josh Gorball (Concord) booted three PATs for the Grand Valley State Lakers in a 21-16 win over Michigan Tech.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
• Freshman Aniya Hartzler recorded her fourth assist of the season for the Case Western Reserve Spartans in a 3-1 win over John Carroll. The Spartans are 9-0 so far this season.
MEN’S SOCCER
• Goshen College freshman Lucas Bontreger had three shots on goal for the Goshen College Maple Leafs in a 2-0 Crossroads League loss to Grace College.
• Senior Alex Ramirez (Elkhart Central) and freshman Brandon Vargas (Elkhart Memorial) are members of the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons that are off to a 3-6 start on the season.
• Senior defender Ian Bomberger (Bethany Christian) has appeared in three games for the Eastern Mennonite Royals that are off to a 5-5 start.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
• Freshman Kenzie Smith (Wawasee) placed 111th (21:28.77) for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in the Loyola Lakefront Invitational in Chicago. The Mastodons finished 13th out of 30 teams in the event.
WOMEN’S GOLF
• The St. Mary’s Belles captured the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek, Michigan. The second round of the event was canceled due to poor course conditions. Sophomore Summer Stillson (NorthWood) was named to the All-MIAA first team. Stillson averaged 78.2 strokes per 18 holes in league play.
• Junior Linnzie Richner (NorthWood) finished 26th among the individuals with a 78-74-79—231 total for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational at East Crest Golf Club Near Ypsilanti, Michigan. The Mastodons were fifth in the team standings with a team score of 917, second lowest score in program history.
MEN’S GOLF
• Indiana University South Bend freshman Landyn Nunemaker (Fairfield) was 27th among the individuals with an 80-84—164 total in the Blue Devil Classic at Tradition Golf Course in Gaylord, Michigan. The Titans were fourth in the team standings with a 310-316 total.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
• Senior Abbi Hawkins (Bethany Christian) notched seven digs and six setting assists and sophomore Taryn Clark (Bethany Christian) 18 and three for the Eastern Mennonite Royals in a 25-12. 25-17, 25-22 loss to Roanoke.
• Senior Kelly Miller (Northridge) recorded six kills and a dig and junior Marci Miller seven kills and two blocking assists for as the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats improved to 20-0 with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 Crossroads League win over Huntington. Kelly Miller has 203 kills, 45 digs, two solo blocks and 20 assisted blocks and Marci Miller 228 kills, 49 digs, a solo block and 17 blocking assists.
• Junior Taylor Eash (Westview) had eight kills and two blocks, junior Tessa Clark (Bethany Christian) five digs and sophomore Haylee Pennington (NorthWood) five kills and an assisted block for the Goshen College Maple Leads in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 Crossroads League loss to the Taylor Trojans.
MEN”S TENNIS
• Freshman Alex Serwatka (Concord) posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles as the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats completed the regular season with a 15-0 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.