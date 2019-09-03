GOSHEN — Bronson Yoder is well known in the local area for making momentum-changing plays on the football field.
The NorthWood High School graduate continued that tradition last Saturday as a freshman member of the William & Mary football team in a 30-17 win over Lafayette in Williamsburg, Virginia.
The Tribe trailed 10-6 at halftime before going on a 24-0 scoring binge in the third quarter.
Yoder returned a kickoff 22 yards to the WM-30 early the third. The Tribe drove down the field for a touchdown, taking the lead for good at 14-10 with 10:24 left in the period.
Yoder also had a kick return of 32 yards in the contest, and he was credited with two pass breakups while playing in the defensive backfield.
It’s the first time William & Mary has opened the season at home since 2007. With the victory, W&M has won 34 of its last 36 games against non-conference FCS opponents during the regular season.
The Tribe will return to action when it plays at Virginia on Friday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
•Sophomore Noelia Calderon (Goshen) scored in the 29th minute and freshman Izabel Love (Northridge) in the 81st as the Goshen College Maple Leafs defeated Governors State University 4-0.
•Senior Sarah Lancaster (Wawasee) netted a goal in the 29th minute for the Bethel University Pilots in a 3-1 loss to Holy Cross. Senior Kama Hardy was credited with the assist. It was Lancaster’s second goal for the season. Her first was in the 65th in a 3-0 win over Saint Xavier University. Hardy and freshman Emily Smithberger were credited with assists.
MEN’S SOCCER
•Sophomore Lucas Bontrager (Goshen) scored in the 64th minute for the Goshen College Maple Leafs to force overtime against Siena Heights. Siena Heights scored in the 94th minute for the 3-2 overtime win. Sophomore Matt Granitz (Concord) netted a goal in the 64th minute for the Maple Leafs assisted by Bontreger.
•Freshman Jonny Mora (Northridge) netted a goal as the Grace College Lancers were 5-1 winners at Columbia International in Columbia, South Carolina.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•The Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats open the 2019 season ranked No. 2 in the NAIA National Poll. It’s the highest ranking ever for the Wildcats. Junior Landon Miller (Fairfield) and classmate Garrett McKee (Elkhart Christian Academy) are members of the team.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•Senior Emily Mast (Fairfield) and sophomore Morgan Mast (Fairfield) accounted for four points as the Grace College Lancers blanked the Goshen College Maple Leafs, 7-0, in Crossroads League action. Emily Mast was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles and a 6-0 winner with junior Dayana Ortega at No. 1 doubles. Morgan Mast posted a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles and a 6-2 win with freshman Gretchen Adams (NorthWood) at No 3 doubles.
Sophomore Victoria Oakes (Northridge) played No. 2 singles and sophomore Ashley Arroyo (Concord) No. 5 singles for Goshen. Oakes paired with freshman Anna Osbourne at No. 2 doubles and junior Elise Koop Liechty (Goshen) teamed with junior Kyra Krull at No. 3 doubles.
•Senior Taylor Freedline (Elkhart Memorial) notched two points for the Bethel University Pilots in a 5-4 loss to the Taylor Trojans. Freedline posted a 7-6, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles and teamed with sophomore Kayla Jojo (Elkhart Memorial) for a 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. Jojo was a 7-5, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles and freshman Anna Pope (Jimtown) dropped a 7-5, 6-1 decision at No. 6 singles. Pope paired with senior Stephanie Cressman in a 6-3 loss at No. 3 doubles.
For Taylor, freshman Lauren Riegsecker (Westview) played No. 3 singles in the match. She also teamed with freshman Kiersten Martin for a 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.
MEN’S TENNIS
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs dropped a 6-1 Crossroads League decision to the Grace College Lancers. Junior Danny Boussom (Goshen resident) fell 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and teamed with senior Filippo Bigardi for a 6-4 loss at No. 3 doubles.
•The Bethel University Pilots fell to the Taylor Trojans 7-0. Junior Jeryl Weaver (Westview) dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision at No. 4 singles and teamed with senior Brian Shambarger in a 6-1 defeat at No. 2 doubles.
•Indiana Wesleyan freshman Alex Serwatka (Concord) was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 5 singles in a 7-0 win over Taylor University and a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles in a 6-1 win over St. Francis University to open the Crossroads League season.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Junior Marci Miller (Northridge) was named to the all-tournament team as the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats defeated Columbia 25-19, 25-19, 31-33, 25-18 and Olivet Nazarene 25-9, 25-14, 25-13 on the final day of the Columbia Invitational. Senior Kelly Miller (Northridge) notched 16 kills, five digs, a solo block and two assisted blocks and Marci Miller 15 kills, four digs and three assisted blocks in the Columbia win. Kelly Miller had 17 kills and Marci Miller nine in the Olivet victory.
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs dropped a 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 decision to Campbellsville University. Junior Taylor Eash (Westview) recorded eight kills and two assisted blocks, junior Tessa Clark (Bethany Christian) 12 digs and sophomore Haylee Pennington (NorthWood) two assisted blocks for the Maple Leafs. Goshen also fell 25-14, 15-20, 25-23 to Indiana University Southeast. Pennington had 13 kills, Eash four and Clark 10 digs.
•Junior Calsey Gruzdov (Goshen) recorded eight kills for the Bethel University Pilots in a 25-21, 30-28, 25-20 loss to Roosevelt University and freshman Sue Vandygriff (Jimtown) two kills and four blocking assists in a 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 win over Siena Heights in the Siena Heights Invitational.
•Junior Makayla Bell (Fairfield) had five blocks for the Grace College Lancers in a 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23 loss to Clarke (Iowa); two blocks in a 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 27-29, 15-10 loss to Judson (Illinois) and five blocks in a 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 loss to Trinity International.
