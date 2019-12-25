GOSHEN — Bronson Yoder has earned another honor after his outstanding freshman football season for the William & Mary Tribe.
The NorthWood High School graduate, who was a candidate for Indiana’s Mr. Football Award as a senior, has been named to the FCS: Hero Sports Freshman All-American team for the 2019 collegiate season.
Yoder made the team as a kicker returner after breaking the William & Mary record for kickoff return yards in a season. His total of 913 yards surpassed the previous mark of 817 by Jonathan Grimes in 2011.
Yoder returned 34 kicks for an average of 26.9 yards, third best in program history behind 28.4 by Dick Pawlericz in 1974 and 27.5 by Tre McBride in 2013.
Yoder was also the third-leading rusher for the Tribe with 385 yards on 64 carries and scorer 36 points (four rushing touchdowns and two kick returns). He caught five passes for 23 yards, completed the only pass he attempted for 62 yards and returned 13 punts for 36 yards.
Listed as a safety on the roster, he was credited with four tackles, three assists and two pass breakups.
William & Mary finished the season with a 5-7 record, 3-5 in the Colonial Athletic Conference.
The Tribe is slated to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at Stanford. It was be the first game on the West Coast for the Tribe in the 127-year history of the program.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•The Valparaiso Crusaders edged Morehead State, 55-53, for their fifth straight win. Senior Grace Hales (Westview) scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds for the winners.
•Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) netted five points to go with six rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 60-52 loss to Western Illinois.
•Freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) tallied 10 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal and junior Kelsey Brickner two points, a rebound and three assists for the Bethel Pilots in a 101-83 loss to Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Pilots defeated St. Thomas University, 89-88, as Feenstra recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brickner chipped in with 10 points and two rebounds and freshman Sierra Miller (Northridge) added three points and two rebounds.
•Freshman Ashya Klopfenstein (Westview) had a double-double for the Dawson Community College Buccaneers in recent three-game slate in Las Vegas. She had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 70-68 loss to the College of Southern Idaho. She had six points, six rebounds and two steals in a 70-65 loss to Utah State Eastern and 11 points and five rebounds in an 84-51 loss to Salt Lake Community College.
•Freshman Alexa Porter (Concord) grabbed a rebound for the Trine Thunder in a 61-53 loss to Ohio Northern.
•The Grace College Lancers dropped a 74-64 home decision to Concordia. Junior Kaylie Warble (West Noble) totaled two points, six rebounds and a block for the Lancers.
•The Huntington College Foresters defeated the University of Puerto Rico-Metropolitan 90-57 and the University of Sacred Heart 64-27 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sophomore Erica Zook (Fairfield) had two points and a rebound for the winners in the Puerto Rico-Metropolitan win and six points, five rebounds and an assist in the Sacred Heart victory.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Senior Langston Johnson (Elkhart Central) scored 14 points for the Trine Thunder in a 66-63 win against Heidelberg. The 14 points gave Johnson 1,001 for his career, making him the 46th player in Trine history to exceed that career plateau.
Johnson also had three rebounds and three assists.
•The Grace College Lancers had their five-game winning streak snapped by San Diego Christian, 84-78, in El Cajon, California. Freshman Hank Smith (Elkhart Memorial) had three points and two assists and senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) four rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Lancers.
•Freshman Elijah Hales (Westview) had six points, three rebounds and a steal for the DePauw Tigers in a 75-70 win over the Earlham Quakers.
•Junior Brandon Emerick (Concord) canned a career-high eight 3-pointers for the Rockford Regents in a 71-69 victory at North Park. Emerick scored 26 points to go with three rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Sophomore Logan Brown (Elkhart Central) placed 13th in one-meter diving (250.35 points) for the Indiana Hoosiers in the IUPUI House of Champions meet.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK
•The Grace College Lancers placed fifth in the team standings (51 points) in the Mastodon Open at Purdue-Fort Wayne. Junior Brady Willard (Fairfield) finished eighth in the 300 meters (38.78), freshman Neal Kathary (West Noble) 10 thin shot put (12.19 meters( and sophomore Conner Kitson (Fairfield) (9.32 meters) for the Lancers.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•The Eastern Mennonite Royals posted a 13-13 overall record, 4-8 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Senior setter Abbi Hawkins (Bethany Christian) had 186 setting assists, 19 aces and 88 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Taryn Clark (Bethany Christian) 128 digs, 30 setting assists, 18 aces and two kills for the Royals.
