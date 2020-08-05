FORT WAYNE — Steven Worlds has been waiting since last January to step on the football field for his new school after making the decision to transfer from Saginaw Valley State.
Now, he is going to have to continue the waiting process.
The Goshen High School graduate signed with the Cardinals out of high school in 2018, but has made the decision to transfer from the NCAA Division II program to the University of Saint Francis Cougars, an NAIA program.
“When I returned to Saginaw last January for the spring semester is when the decision to transfer was made,” Worlds said. “I still love Saginaw, it was the first school I signed with. There was just a general feeling it was time to move on.”
The reason Worlds is having to wait to play for Saint Francis is the Cougars have moved its 2020 football schedule to spring 2021. Other sports are expected to have fall competition. The NAIA has moved all national championship tournaments for fall sports to the spring.
The football team will have fall practices and possibly a scrimmage, but no official games.
“We are committed to providing the safest environment for our student-athletes to compete,” USF Director of Athletics Mike McCaffrey said in a press release. “Moving our football schedule to the spring allows us to continue gaining insight and knowledge on how best to do that. We are excited that our student-athletes get the chance to compete this fall in many sports, while also looking toward NAIA championships and a football season in the spring.”
Worlds was a little disappointed by the movement of the football season to the spring.
“It was kind of disappointing, but it will give me more time to get used to the Saint Francis offense,” the 6-foot-2, 305-pound offensive lineman said. “Based on what I have learned from my offensive line coach, there is not much difference between Saginaw’s system and the Saint Francis one.
“I will have an entire semester to adjust to the Saint Francis campus before the football season.”
The Cougars were slated to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 19, against Roosevelt University at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in Fort Wayne.
The spring football season has not been released yet. According to Worlds, Donley expects the season to begin sometime in March.
“I would say there is about an 80 percent chance that we will play football next spring,” Worlds said. “Playing the season in March is going to be different since that is usually the time of the year we are in spring ball. But other than the time of year, I don’t think there will be too much difference.
“I’m not really too concerned. I know I do what is needed to say sanitary. I am more worried about being on the sidelines because of the number of players, it is going to be harder to social distance, but being out on the field is another situation.”
Classes are set to start on Monday, Aug. 24 at Saint Francis.
Worlds was named to the Class 5A Junior All-State Team and the Class 5A Senior All-State Team while playing at Goshen.
“Steven made a highlight video and we sent out a lot of emails,” Park said about the recruiting process when Worlds signed with the Cardinals in 2018.
“I always told coaches that if Steven wasn’t on their radar, he should be. He has been a silent leader for us that has the respect of his teammates.”
Kevin Donley, head coach of the Cougars, was one of the coaches that recruited Worlds out of high school.
“Saint Francis is closer to home,” Worlds said. “I knew from the recruiting process they had the kind of team camaraderie and unity I was looking for.”
Worlds, who has three years of eligibility at Saint Francis, will be reunited with former RedHawk teammate Daveyon Sandford, who is a sophomore defensive back for the Cougars.
“Having Daveyon at the school is definitely going to make it more comfortable at Saint Francis,” Worlds said. “I have someone that I know.”
Other former area high school players on the Saint Francis roster are senior running back Eli Wallace (Lakeland), junior offensive lineman Hunter Clawson (Lakeland) and sophomore defensive lineman Olazarius Miller (Elkhart Central).
