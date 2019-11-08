GOSHEN — Junior Jacob Woodruff scored at the 88:14 mark for the Saint Francis Cougars in a 4-1 season-ending loss to the Huntington Foresters in the Crossroads League men’s soccer tourney.
It was his fifth goal of the season for the Elkhart Central High School graduate.
Sophomore Elmar Martinez (Elkhart Memorial) and freshman Stone Thompson (Northridge) were credited with shots on goal for the Cougars.
Saint Francis finishes 7-12 overall, 3-6 in the CL.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•The IUPUI Jaguars dropped a 217-83 decision at Cincinnati. Freshman Nick Dibley (Northridge) finished third in the 1,000 freestyle (9:38.86), fourth in the 500 free (4:41.60) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (1:57.17) for the Jaguars. Sophomore Garrett Roberts (Concord) placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (51.35).
Dibley took first place in the 500 free (4:48.17 ) in a 185-39 win over Western Illinois.
•Freshman Michael VanCoppenolle (Northridge) finished third in the 200 breaststroke (2:08.48), fifth in the 200 butterfly (1:56.78) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (4:14.24) for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in a 186.5-113.5 win over the Illinois University of Chicago.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Kaylie Warble (West Noble) netted seven points and grabbed three rebounds for the Grace Lancers in a 97-52 win over Cornerstone.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Sophomore Luke Stephens (Fairfield) scored four points and snared three rebounds for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats in a 93-66 win over Aquinas (Michigan).
•Freshman Hank Smith (Elkhart Memorial) drained a 3-pointer for the Grace Lancers in a 92-84 win over Northwestern Ohio.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Indiana Wesleyan junior Landon Miller (Fairfield) was the fourth finisher for the Wildcats and 17th overall runner in a time of 25:31 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Indiana Wesleyan was second in the team standings.
•Junior Salvador Escamila (Concord) was the third runner for the Goshen Maple Leafs and the 25th overall finisher (25:41.3) at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Sophomore Solomon Wiebe-Powell (Elkhart Central) was the sixth GC runner.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•Junior Sierra Ross Richer (home schooled from Goshen) was the 14th overall finisher in 20:24.8 for the Goshen Maple Leafs at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Junior Arianna Perez-Diener (Goshen) finished in 20:58.6 (no place reported), senor Annelise Wiebe (Goshen) 71st in 22:24 and freshman Lydia Holsopple (Fairfield) in 23:50.1 (no place reported).
MEN”S TENNIS
•Freshman Alex Serwatka (Concord) was a member of the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats that completed the fall portion of their schedule with an 18-0 record, 9-0 in the Crossroads League.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Junior Marci Miller (Northridge) recorded 11 kills and four digs for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 win over Goshen College to clinch a share of the Crossroads League regular season championship.
Wesleyan and Marian both compiled 17-1 conference records.
It’s the 10th regular season crown for the program and third on the past five seasons. The Wildcats will have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
Marci Miller tallied 348 kills to lead the Wildcats in the regular season. Her sister senor Kelly Miller (Northridge) was third at 313.
For the Goshen Maple Leafs, junior Tessa Clark (Bethany Christian) had 14 digs and an ace, junior Taylor Eash (Westview) six kills and two assisted blocks and sophomore Haylee Pennington (NorthWood) four kills and an assisted block.
•Junior Makayla Bell (Fairfield) recorded a setting assist and three blocks for the Grace Lancers in a 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Huntington Foresters.
FOOTBALL
•Junior running back Eli Wallace (Lakeland) carried the ball nine times for 37 yards for the St. Francis Cougars in a 59-20 win over Lawrence Technological.
