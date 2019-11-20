GOSHEN — When you look at the minutes Elijah Hales has played in his first two collegiate men’s basketball games and the points he has scored, his career is off to a very productive start.
The Westview High School graduate, in his initial contests for NCAA DIII DePauw Tigers, has been on the court for a total of 38 minutes, but in that amount off time has poured in 27 points.
The Tigers are off to a 1-1 start to the season.
In his second game at DePauw, Hales came off the bench to net a career-high and team-high 17 points as the Tigers rallied for a 66-61 come-from-behind win over the Rose-Hulman Fighting Engineers in Greencastle, home of the Tigers.
Rose-Hulman had jumped out to an 18-3 early lead.
Hales helped the Tigers climb back into the contest by drilling four 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game.
Hales was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-9 overall from the field. He made his only attmept from the free-throw line to go with two rebounds and a steal.
DePauw dropped an 83-70 decision in the season opener, also at home. Hales tossed in 10 points in 16 minutes of playing time in a reserve role.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) scored three points to go with two rebounds and an assist for the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 90-44 win over the Evansville Aces. The first points of her career at the next level came on a 3-pointer in a 67-51 loss to Loyola-Chicago on Nov. 13.
•Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) tossed in 19 points for the Bethel Pilots in a 117-58 win over Great Lakes Christian.
FOOTBALL
•Redshirt freshman kicker Josh Gorball (Concord) finished the season as the leading scorer for the Grand Valley State Lakers with a total of 58 points. Gorball was perfect on his 40 PAT attempts and 6-of-7 on field goals. He was 3-of-3 from 20-20 yards and 3-of-4 from 30-39 yards. His long was 36 yards.
Gorball averaged 57.1 yards on 59 kickoffs with 15 touchbacks.
The Lakers posted an 8-3 overall record, 5-3 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Senior middle blocker-right side hitter Hannah Siegel (Fairfield) recorded three kills, two digs, a solo block and two assisted block for the NorthWood Timberwolves in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-12 loss to Ferris State in the final match of her career.
NorthWood finished the season with a 5-22 overall record, 5-11 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Siegel produced 11 kills in a 21-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-19 loss to Wayne State and 10 in a 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14 win over Purdue Northwest.
Siegel finished the season with 88 kills, giving her 148 in her four-year career. She posted career marks of nine solo blocks and 27 blocking assists.
•The Miller sisters picked up two more honors for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats. Junior outside hitter Marci Miller (Northridge) earned a spot on the first team all-Crossroads League squad while senior outside hitter Kelly Miller (Northridge) was an honorable mention selection. Marci Miller tallied 383 kills, 41 blocks, 111 blocking assists and 85 digs and Kelly Miller 333 kills, 32 solo blocks, 118 blocking assists and 175 digs.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs will be making their second-ever appearance in the NAIA national meet Friday at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Washington. Goshen’s last appearance in the finals was in 2014.
Among the runners expected to compete for the Maple Leafs is junior Salvador Escamila (Concord), who placed in the Top 25 runners at the Crossroads League meet.
