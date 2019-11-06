GOSHEN — You don’t score a lot of points in diving if you make a big splash, but a big splash is just what sophomore Sara Troyer did for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first two swimming and diving meets of the 2019-20 season.
The Northridge High School graduate swept both diving events in victories at South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Troyer tallied 281.93 points to win the one-meter competition and 302.63 to take the three-meter event in a 143-100 win over Northern Iowa. She totaled 269.32 points in the one-meter and 302.10 in the three-meter in a 154.5-88.5 win over South Dakota State.
Both of her scores in the Northern Iowa meet are NCAA qualifying ones.
During the regular season, a year ago, Troyer had three wins and seven runner-up finishes. She placed 11th in the three-meter and 33rd in the one-meter at the Big Ten championships.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Senior Mikayla Karasek (Elkhart Central) finished first in both the one-meter (290.98 points) and three-meter (276.60) diving events for the Grand Valley State Lakers in a 159-141win over Northern Michigan.
Sophomore Mary Grossman (Northridge) placed second in the one-meter event (277.05) and second in the three-meter (266.18) for the Northern Michigan Wildcats.
FOOTBALL
•Bronson Yoder (NorthWood) continues to enjoy a very good freshman season for the William & Mary Tribe (3-6 overall record, 1-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association).
His kick return average of 27.6 yards through nine games ranks him 13th nationally among FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) schools.
Yoder had returned 29 kickoffs for a total of 801 yards. He has two touchdowns. One was 93 yards in a 38-10 win over Colgate and the other 98 in a 39-31 victory over Albany.
Yoder is currently third on the team in rushing with 190 yards on 36 carries (5.3 average) and two TDs and he has caught five passes for 27 yards.
His 24 points ranks fourth for the Tribe.
•Sophomore defensive back Rummel Johnson (Goshen) returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown with :13 left to play in the game as the Grand Valley State Lakers whipped William Jewell 63-10. It was the first pick and first TD of Johnson’s career. He has appeared in all nine games for the Lakers (8-1), and has been credited with four tackles and three assists.
Redshirt freshman Josh Gorball (Concord) was 7-of-7 on PATs for the Lakers. He leads the Lakers in scoring with 49 points, 37-of-37 PATs and 4-of-4 field goals.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
•The Huntington Foresters finished fourth out of 20 teams in the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Freshman Kent Yoder (Westview) was the third Huntington runner in a time of 25:45.10. His time was the third fastest for a freshman in the meet.
The Bethel Pilots placed seventh. Sophomore Trevor Miller (Elkhart Christian Academy) led the Pilots with a 29th-place finish in a time of 27:57.0. Freshman Jordan Shoemaker (West Noble) was 35th (28:07.8), junior Erick Contreras (West Noble) 46th (28:34.0), sophomore Aden Burke (West Noble) 74th (29:12.8) and sophomore Kent Eagleson (Lakeland) 78th (29:16,9).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•The Bethel Pilots defeated Mount Vernon 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 in a Crossroads League match to improve to 12-21 overall, 5-11 in the CL. Junior middle blocker-outside hitter Calsey Gruzdov (Goshen) has 179 kills, 57 digs, nine solo blocks and 60 assisted blocks so far this season for the Pilots. Junior defensive specialist Makennzie Williams (Elkhart Memorial) has 191 digs, 19 kills and 19 setting assists and freshman middle blocker Sue Vandygriff (Jimtown) 41 kills, 17 digs, nine solo blocks and 31 assisted blocks.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) totaled 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist; freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) eight points, eight rebounds and two steals and freshman Sierra Miller (Northridge) two rebounds for the Bethel Pilots in a 113-102 loss to Bryan College. Brickner had 21 points, two rebounds and two steals and Feenstra nine points and nine rebounds in a 98-89 loss to Union College. Feenstra had 19 points, eight rebounds, a block, two steals and an assist; Brickner six points, a steal and an assist and Miller two assists in a 93-89 win over Indiana University Northwest.
•Sophomore Erica Zook (Fairfield) had three rebounds and two assists for the Huntington Foresters in an 81-66 win over Holy Cross and three points, three rebounds and two blocks in a 77-52 victory over Cornerstone.
•Junior Taitlyn Trenshaw (NorthWood) had two points, two rebounds and four steals for the Indiana University South Bend Titans in an 83-52 won over Lourdes and nine points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 65-56 win over Northwestern Ohio.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Huntington senior Andrew Yoder (Westview) netted 13 points to go with five rebounds and two assists as the Foresters defeated Ohio-Chillicothe 100-49. Yoder had seven points, eight rebounds and an assist in a 73-71 win over Indiana University East.
