GOSHEN — The Indiana University South Bend Titans have a 17-1 overall women’s basketball record, 9-1 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference this season.
Junior Taitlyn Trenshaw (NorthWood) is averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Titans. She has 30 steals and 71 assists. She is hitting 85.7 percent from the free-0throw line (42-of-49).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•Junior Kaylie Warble (West Noble) netted eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Grace Lancers in a 98-77 win at Bethel University in Mishawaka. Freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) had 14 points, eight rebounds and a block and junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) 11 points for the Pilots. It was the 13th game this season, Feenstra had at least five rebounds. She leads the team with an average of 6.4 per game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to finish with nine points as the Grace Lancers upset the Bethel Pilots, 100-95, in Crossroads League action in Mishawaka. Linville also dished out three assists. Freshman Hank Smith (Elkhart Memorial) scored seven points to go with a rebound and an assist for the winners. Grace is 12-5 overall, 4-1 in the CL and Bethel 15-2, 3-2.
•Freshman Trevor Franklin (West Noble) had three points and a steal for the Goshen College Maple Leafs in a 96-67 Crossroads League loss to Indiana Wesleyan. Sophomore Luke Stephens (Fairfield) had two points and a steal for the winners.
•Junior Brandon Emerick (Concord) tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, six steals and two assists for the Rockford Regents in an 87-85 win over the Lakeland Muskies.
•Senior Langtson Johnson (Elkhart Central) totaled seven points, six rebounds and six assists for the Trine Thunder in an 96-69 win over the Kalamazoo College Hornets.
•Indiana Wesleyan junior Kyle Mangas (Warsaw) has been named the NAIA National Men’s Basketball Division II Player of the Week. This is the second time in his career he has been named NAIA Player of the Week.
Mangas poured in 35 and 39 points last week, bringing his total to four games this season with 30 or more points. His 10 rebounds against Indiana Tech gave him his fifth double-double of the season.
Last Saturday Mangas cemented his name in NAIA history collecting his 2,000-career point, becoming just the seventh player at Indiana Wesleyan to accomplish the feat.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Junior August Hartzell (Northridge) was second in the 500 freestyle (5:42.48) and freshman Janelle Burbrink (Northridge) second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.28) for the Franklin Grizzlies in a 177-39 win over Illinois Institute of Technology.
•Grand Valley State senior Mikayla Karasek (Elkhart Central) has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Diver of the Week. Karasek tallied a first-place finish on the one-meter board (277.45 points) and a second-place finish on the three-meter board (255.50) as the Lakers recorded a 3-0 mark on its winter trip to Florida.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Junior Ryan Jackowiak (Concord) finished eighth in the 1,650 freestyle (17:46.42) and 19th in the 500 free (458.91) for the Ball State Cardinals in the Miami (Ohio) Invitational.
•The Purdue Boilermakers amassed 1,255.5 points to take first place in the team standings at the FIU Sprint Invitational in Miami. Sophomore Brady Robinson (Wawasee) finished 10th in the 100 individual medley (55.44) and 28th in the 50 breaststroke (28.89) and freshman Kal Findley (Concord) 14th in the 50 backstroke (26.27) and 15th in the 50 breast (28.20).
•The Grand Valley State Lakers defeated Rochester Institute of Technology 218-62, Lewis 216-58 and Indian River State College 155-125 during a recent trip to Florida. Sophomore Trevor Sallee (Northridge) placed 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.60) for the Lakers.
WRESTLING
•Senior Blake Glogouski (Fairfield) finished second at 133 pounds for the Lake Erie Storm in the Waynesburg Invitational. He recorded pins in the first round and in the quarterfinals and a 6-1 decision in the semifinals before dropping a 5-0 decision in the championship match.
WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK
•Sophomore Stephanie Hartpence (Concord) placed fifth in long jump (15-4), fifth in high jump (4-11) and 20th in the 200 meters (28.64) and senior Massie Jo Maskow (Lakeland) ninth in the 400 (1:07.00) and 27th in the 200 (30.01) for the Trine Thunder in the University of Indianapolis Season Opener.
