GOSHEN — Some men’s and women’s tennis teams and women’s volleyball squads in the Crossroads League got their seasons underway last weekend.
On July 28, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a plan to move its fall national championships to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two days prior to that update from the NAIA, Crossroads League Commissioner, Larry DeSimpelare, and the league’s Council of Presidents announced the Crossroads League’s commitment to holding athletic contests for the 2020-2021 school year.
Those plans include following guidelines from the National Centers of Disease Control, state and local health agencies and the NAIA to advocate for the health and safety of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and support personnel while providing the opportunity for fall sports seasons.
The Crossroads League plans to open competition for fall sports on Sept. 5, with CL Championship events slated for tennis from Sept. 22 through 26, cross country on Nov. 6, and volleyball and soccer from Nov. 7 through 14.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•Senior outside hitter Marci Miller (Northridge) recorded 13 kills and three digs for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats in a 20-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-20 Crossroads League win over the Bethel Pilots. Freshman middle blocker Mandy Payne (NorthWood) had six kills, freshman setter Caroline Mullet (NorthWood) two kills, 22 setting assists, two aces and four digs and freshman defensive specialist Jackie Fernandez (Elkhart Memorial) a setting assists and 12 digs for the Pilots.
•Senior middle blocker Makayla Bell (Fairfield) accumulated six kills for the Grace Lancers in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 win over the Taylor Trojans.
•Senior Nicole Flickinger (NorthWood) notched nine digs for the Huntington Foresters in a 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 loss to Spring Arbor.
MEN’S TENNIS
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs opened the season by defeating the University of Saint Francis 7-0 and dropping a 5-2 decision to Huntington University. Sophomore West Beck (Goshen) was a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Steve Mullaney at No. 4 singles in the Saint Francis match and dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Illia Turaba against Huntington. Beck and freshman Insee Akarapan were 6-4 winners over Mullaney and Austin Schoefield at No. 2 doubles and 6-3 to Mateo Ameller and Diego Tapia of Huntington at No.2 doubles. Freshman Caleb Shenk (Bethany Christian) dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Diego Tapia of Huntington at No. 5 singles.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•The Goshen College Maple Leafs dropped a 5-2 decision to the University of Saint Francis and a 6-1 decision to Huntington University to open the season. For the Maple Leafs against Saint Francis freshman Meghan Godzisz (Concord) won 6-1, 6-0 over Sarah Liter at No. 1 singles, junior Victoria Oakes (Northridge) fell 6-4, 6-2 to Regina Faber at No. 3 singles, junior Ashley Arroyo (Concord) dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Christian King at No. 5 singles and senior Elise Koop Liechty a 6-0, 6-1 decision at No. 6 singles. Godzisz and Oakes were defeated 7-6 (7) at No. 2 doubles by Maddy DeRoo and Jessica Henlines while Arroyo and Joop Liechty fell 6-2 to King and Sophia Vandegriff at No. 3 doubles.
In the Huntington match, Godzisz fell 6-3, 6-1 to Morgan Fitzpatrick at No. 1 singles, Oakes 6-0, 6-2 to Lisa Colling at No. 3 singles and Arroyo 6-1, 3-6 (10-1) at No. 5 singles. Godzisz and Oakes were topped by Molly Burton and Colling at No. 2 doubles.
•The Grace Lancers opened the season with a 6-1 win over the Bethel Pilots. Junior Morgan Mast (Fairfield) was a 6-4, 6-0 winner at No. 4 singles, sophomore Lauryn Riegsecker (Westview) made her Lander debut in a 6-1 win with freshman Ellie Hughes at No. 2 doubles and sophomore Gretchen Adams teamed with sophomore Kiersten Martin for a 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.
