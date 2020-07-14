LAFAYETTE — Maddie Schermerhorn really enjoyed her first season of Purdue women’s volleyball and was excited about playing her sophomore campaign for the Boilermakers.
The West Noble High School graduate appeared in 102 sets a year ago as Purdue posted a 24-8 overall record, 14-6 in the Big Ten.
Her excitement was dampened somewhat when the Big Ten announced on July 9 that teams in football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and volleyball will be participating this fall in conference contests only due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t even know how to describe it,” Schermerhorn said when asked about her reaction to the announcement. “We will still play a number of strong teams in the conference but there were a lot of Power 5 conference teams we were going to play. We were scheduled to have matches with Tennessee, Georgia, Western Kentucky, Louisville and Cal Poly. We also had a match against Purdue Fort Wayne, which has a very good program.
“Tennessee is a beautiful state and I was looking forward to going there. Georgia also has a great campus that I was looking forward to visiting.”
The Ivy League was the first to announce the suspension of all fall and that winter sports can not begin before Jan. 1 because of the virus. The PAC-12 has since joined the Big Ten in competing in league contests only this season.
“While there are many details yet to be determined regarding the structure and timing of the fall sports seasons, we want Boilermaker Nation to know that we are actively involved in the conversations and will share information as it becomes available,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Purdue Mike Bobinski said in a school press release. “Locally, we continue to evaluate and consider a variety of scenarios and strategies to bring our Boilermaker fans back to cheer on their favorite team in a safe, healthy and secure atmosphere.”
Schermerhorn was a little disappointed in how the team found out about the decision.
“We learned about it on Twitter just like everyone else,” Schermerhorn said. “We had a team Zoom meeting after that. I think they could have found a better way of letting us know. It’s heartbreaking for the team, especially for the seniors.”
Despite the disappointment, Schermerhorn has found some positives.
“One of our goals this season was to win the Big Ten title and we can focus more on that,” she said. “We have the chance to enhance the things we can control. We can also work on our team chemistry.”
This is Schermerhorn’s second time dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Her dad, West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn, was diagnosed with the virus and had to be hospitalized in April.
“Having dad go through what he did was a real eye-opener. He is my hero,” Maddie said. “The virus affects everything. You would think people would take it more seriously.
“Dad is in a really good place right now. He just went up north with the family for a vacation. That was unusual for him. He generally doesn’t take time off.”
Dave Shondell is entering his 17th season at Purdue. He has guided the Boilermakers to 13 NCAA tournament berths, seven Sweet 16 appearances and two Elite Eight appearances.
“Coach has emphasized to us there are a lot of things we can control and those items are what we should be focused on,” Schermerhorn said. “If we can’t control something, then we don’t need to worry about it.
“Coach is trying to keep us mentally focused. He says the team that adjusts the best to the situations we are facing will do the best.”
The 5-foot-10 defensive specialist recorded 14 setting assists and 86 digs last season for the Boilermakers.
“Schermerhorn is a player that I am extremely excited about having on our team,” Shondell said in a statement on the Purdue Volleyball Twitter account. “She’s everything that is great about being a teammate. She’s a great worker with a Big Ten personality that is going to step in and compete for a spot.”
Purdue’s season ended on Dec. 13, 2019, in a 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17 loss to Baylor in the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas.
“The amount of improvement the team made from Christmas break until spring was great,” Schermerhorn said. “Playing in the Big Ten can be pretty intimidating. The work we have done since last summer helped improve my confidence.”
Since the pandemic shut down any type of team workouts over the summer, Schermerhorn has had to work out by herself.
“Volleyball is a hard sport to work out by yourself. You can’t touch the ball as much as you would like,” she said. “Coach told us to keep in shape. I have been running sprints and going on long walks with mom and our dog. I have a few dumbbells to work out with. Coach has told us our volleyball skills will come back once we return to the court.”
Schermerhorn is waiting for Purdue to inform her when she can return to campus.
“Purdue has been very good at checking on us. The trainer calls us every day to see how we are doing,” she said. “They have been very good about looking out for our safety.”
