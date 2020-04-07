GOSHEN — The final 18 holes of the coronavirus-shortened collegiate golf season was the best of her career. In fact, it was the best ever recorded in the history of the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s program.
Senior Linnzie Richner (NorthWood) carded a 69 in the final round of the Benbow Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida. She finished in a tie for third place among the individuals with an 80-69—149 total. She finished just three shots back of Youngstown State’s Puthita Khuanrudee, who was the medalist with a 76-70-146.
Richner had a bogey-free 18 holes. She was able to hole out for birdies on the par-5 second and par-3 14th to go with her 16 pars.
As a team, the Mastodons were fourth in the standings with a 322-302-624. The 302 was one shot shy of their season-best 301 in the Golfweek Program Championship.
Richner averaged 78.53 for her seven 18-hole rounds this season.
She ended her career with an 18-hole average of 81.61 strokes in 87 rounds. Her best 54-hole total was 231, while her 36-hole total of 149 and 18-hole score of 69 were career-bests.
She had one Top Five and two Top 10 finishes.
SOFTBALL
•Freshman Rachel Hilty (Elkhart Christian Academy) appeared in three games, scoring two runs for the Bethel University Pilots that posted a 2-8 record. Junior Bethany McKibbin (Elkhart Christian Academy) and freshman Allison Hostetler (Northridge) were on the Pilots’ roster.
BASEBALL
•Junior Vincent Herschberger (NorthWood) and sophomore Brant Mast (NorthWood) were key contributors for the Spring Arbor Cougars that finished the season with a 13-5 overall record, 1-2 in the Crossroads League. Herschberger won two games and saved four while posting a 1.03 ERA. In 11 2/3 innings, he struck out six and walked one. At the plate, Herschberger batted .295 (13-of-44) with six doubles, a triple and four home runs. He scored 19 runs and drove in 21.
Mast batted a lofty .455 (20-of-44) with three doubles and two home runs. He scored 22 runs, drove in 15 and stole three bases.
Sophomore Dylan Trick (Northridge) was also on the roster.
•Senior Matthew Miller (Northridge) batted .211 (5-of-38) with four doubles for the Indiana University South Bend Titans as the team finished with a 7-9 record. Senior Andy Ross (Northridge) and freshman Cal Whitaker (Concord) were also on the roster.
•Freshman Matt Dutkowski (NorthWood) batted .333 (20-of-60) with seven doubles, a triple and a home run for the Taylor Trojans that posted a 13-5 overall record, 1-1 in the Crossroads League. Dutkowski scored 15 runs and drove in 13. Senior Andrew Kennedy (Northridge) had a .400 batting average (2-of-5) with a double and an RBI. Junior Drake Gongwer (NorthWood) pitched 9 1/3 innings in five appearances, walking eight and striking out seven. Freshman Alec Holcomb (NorthWood) pitched in six games, recording a win. In 18 innings of work, he had a 4.50 ERA with 13 walks and 19 strikeouts.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Junior Rylee Dahlman (Northridge) was third in one-meter diving (248.20 points) and in three-meter (256.85) for the Indiana University Purdue University Jaguars in the Horizon League Championships in Rochester, Michigan. She had season-highs of 272.40 in one-meter versus Cleveland State and UIC and 273.60 in three-meter against Xavier.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Freshman Nick Dibley (Northridge) competed for the Indiana Universality Purdue University Jaguars in the Horizon League Championships in Rochester, Michigan. Dibley finished seventh in the 400 individual medley in a personal best time of 3:57.26, eighth in the 1,600 freestyle (16:00.81) and 11th in the 500 free (4:31.31). He also swam on the third-place 800 free relay with seniors Jackson Sandala and John Ragsdell and junior Nathen Eberhardt.
Senior Cameron Green (Concord) swam personal best times of 49.38 to place 11th in the 100 butterfly and 1:52.70 to finish 12th in the 200 fly for the Jaguars.
WOMEN’S TRACK
•Freshman distance runner Kenzie Smith (Wawasee) had season-best times of 1:45.46 in the 600 meters, 2:44.73 in the 800, 5:35.41 in the mile and 11:41.25 in the 3,000 meters for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. Junior Ally Bailey (Elkhart Memorial) had team-bests of 7.94 in the 60 meters and 40.47 in the 300 meters.
MEN’S TRACK
•Freshman Abdessamed Boussaha (Elkhart Memorial) competed in four meets for the Indiana Universality Purdue University Jaguars during the indoor season. He clocked a season best mile time of 4:39.71 at the Mastodon Opener, finishing sixth and ran his best time of 9:23.48 to place 12th in the 3,000 meters at the DePauw Invitational.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
•Junior Krystal Grubb (Elkhart Memorial) posted a 6-15 singles record and a 3-7 doubles mark this spring for the Indiana Universality Purdue University Jaguars. Her six singles wins were a team high.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.