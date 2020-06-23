NAPPANEE — When Linnzie Richner walked off the golf course Tuesday, March 10, she was on an emotional high after setting a Purdue Fort Wayne women’s record for 18 holes.
The NorthWood High School graduate carded a bogey-free round to go with birdies on the par 5 second hole and the par 3 14th for a score of 69 in the Benbow Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida.
Her first-round score of 80 left her in a tie for third place in the individual standings.
“People were congratulating me on the round. It was exciting but it was not the lowest round I have ever shot. I had a 64 this season in qualifying,” Richner said.
“The remarkable thing about the round is Linnzie didn’t really do anything spectacular. She was just solid all the way around the course,” Purdue Fort Wayne coach Matt Zedrick said. “She stayed patient and worked her way around the course.”
The emotional high Richner was on didn’t last very long, as things came to a screeching halt the next day while waiting to board an airplane for the team’s next tournament, the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee.
“We were standing in line at the airport when coach pulled me aside and told me the NCAA had canceled the rest of the season due to the coronavirus,” Richner said. “With the season ending early, there was no closure. I never celebrated the end of my senior season in high school. I could not absorb now that my senior collegiate season was over. I was not ready for that. It was very frustrating.”
Richner was the lone senior of the Mastodons.
“Telling the team the rest of the season had been canceled is one of the toughest things I have ever had to do as a coach,” Zedrick said. “It was pretty rough.”
Richner recalled the moments after Zedrick informed her of the season cancellation.
“I thought there is no way my career is going to end like this,” she said. “I went and sat down by myself and none of the girls on the team came over and talked to me.
“I fell asleep on the plane and when I woke up one of the flight attendants congratulated me on my school record and wished me the best of luck in the future. The coach told him about the record.”
Among the passengers on the plane was LPGA professional Michelle Wie, who won the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open.
“It was so cool she got to hear our story,” Richner said. “We thought it was her but we were too afraid to approach her. So the coach went up and asked if she was who we thought she was. She took a picture with the team.”
Wie and her husband Jonnie West became the parents of a daughter last weekend. West is an executive with the Golden State Warriors and the son of NBA legend Jerry West.
CAREER CONTINUES
There was an upside to the story when the NCAA made it possible for athletes that missed out on spring sports to obtain an extra year of eligibility.
“When the announcement canceling the season came out, part of me had accepted the fact the season and my career were over. But I wasn’t really ready to move on,” Richner said. “I didn’t have any plans for after graduation, so I decided to return to college. I have a job for the summer with the (Nappanee) parks department.”
Richner already has a Biology degree and is planning on earning a second degree in Psychology.
“I never planned on studying Psychology until my academic advisor suggested it,” Richner said.
She was originally planning on studying nursing at the school when it was Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne.
“The nursing program was Indiana’s part of the school. When they pulled out I knew nursing was done. Purdue was not going to pay me to go to Indiana,” Richner said. “My academic advisor was against nursing since they had only had three athletes make it through the program.”
Zedrick is excited about having Richner return to the program.
“I laid it out for her and told her how much I would like to have her come back,” he said. “It was a mutual decision. A big part of it for me was not feeling right about the way her season ended.”
NEW CONFERENCE
There is another advantage for the coach in having Richner back. The Mastodons are changing conference, going from The Summit League to The Horizon League.
Other schools in The Horizon League are Cleveland State, Oakland University, University of Detroit Mercy, University of Illinois at Chicago, University of Wisconsin Green Bay, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wright State and Youngstown State.
“Going into The Horizon League, it will be nice having an experienced player back like Linnzie,” Zedrick said. “We have all our players back for next season plus we have two girls coming in from Iceland. One of my friends has connections to their national team and that helped bring two girls to our school.”
So far, Richner has seen her 18-hole scoring average drop each season at PFW. Her freshman average was 83.54, followed by 81.92 as a sophomore, 81.26 as a junior and 78.53 in an abbreviated season this year.
“Linnzie has been a real leader for our program. From her first day, she has been doing things a leader would do,” Zedrick said. “When we talked about her coming back for another year, I laid out what the team would look like. I wanted her back but the biggest thing was it had to be right for her.”
