Goshen College head track and field coach Rustin Nyce — now in his sixth season at the school — has worked hard to establish a recruiting base in and around Goshen for local high school talent.
A quick scroll through both the men’s and women’s track and field rosters, and one will find that Nyce’s recruiting tactics have been coming to fruition. Out of 44 total athletes listed from both rosters, 20 of them are from Goshen or nearby Elkhart.
“I think it’s important to identify and retain top local talent,” Nyce said. “Goshen has talented, hard-working athletes, so we don’t have to look too far for good athletes. It’s important that we, as a college and community, work to serve our young men and women as best we can, and sometimes that’s showing them the opportunity they have just down the street.”
That pitch to local track and field hopefuls may continue to get easier for Nyce with how well the women’s program has been performing behind some of that localized talent.
GC senior thrower and Goshen High School alum Suzette Rodriguez has left her mark on the program by evolving and having success athletically, while also becoming someone to lean on for some of the younger athletes in the program. A few of those freshmen include Goshen HS alums Maria Maldonado and Hannah Kurtz, as well as Concord High School alum Summer Cooper.
The women’s track and field team has been a shining light for Goshen College athletics recently, and the performances from Rodriguez, Maldonado, Cooper and Kurtz have played a big part in that.
“All four of them are talented, but they all work very hard,” Nyce said. “There’s not much you can really do with talent if it doesn’t work. They all have a high work ethic, and they’re great people. They work to invest themselves within the program and not just within their own sport. … I believe that your performance reflects the quality of person you are. We don’t compete for records or national standards; we do it because it helps us discover more about ourselves. It helps the connection with other people, and they’ve been living into that.”
RODRIGUEZ’S RESILIENCE
Since joining the program in 2017, Rodriguez has consistently climbed the ladder. Whether it be the discuss, javelin, weight throw, or hammer throw, the Goshen native has seen her results improve year-after-year.
Those improvements have led to multiple accolades, including a Crossroads League conference champion and nationals qualifier in the weight throw during the 2020 indoor season. She also finished first in the weight throw both at the Warrior Invitational in January and during the 2021 indoor conference championships.
The early stages of the 2021 outdoor season have been strong for her as well. She took home the Crossroads League Field Athlete of the Week last week because of a fifth-place finish in the hammer throw at the Warrior Opener at Indiana Tech.
Everyone’s journey has a different path, and toward the end of her high school career, Rodriguez actually didn’t expect to be a collegiate athlete or even a college student in general going into her senior year with the RedHawks.
“I didn’t really see college sports as an option until my last year,” Rodriguez said. “I was actually deciding on cosmetology school. But my mother encouraged me to go to Goshen College, because she graduated from there and explained to me all the opportunities. She’s the main reason I stayed.”
Rodriguez was being heavily recruited by nearby Bethel University as well, but she said coach Nyce had her convinced to become a Maple Leaf.
“He made it clear that he had my back from day one,” said Rodriguez of Nyce. “He really gave me the trust and confidence to become an athlete for Goshen College. … He’s an advocate for each of his athletes. He wants the best for us, not just as athletes, but as people.”
After spending nearly four years in the program, Rodriguez has been through a lot of trials and tribulations, both as a person and as an athlete. Those experiences have allowed her to grow into an exceptional thrower and an even more exceptional leader.
“That sense of community within Goshen College athletics wasn’t there when I first got here,” Rodriguez said. “So what I’ve done personally is go out of my way to learn the names of all the student athletes at the college, whether they’re on the track, volleyball, or tennis teams, it doesn’t matter. … I believe everybody should be recognized for their hard work, because as a thrower, I know how it feels to not be recognized.”
MALDONADO’S MILESTONE
Just a year removed from high school, Maldonado has been busy within the GC women’s track program.
As a freshman, Maldonado has evolved quickly, consistently finishing in the top five in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes, including a fourth-place finish at the Polar Bear Invitational in late March. That 200-meter time of 25.01 seconds broke a 33-year school record (25.40) that had belonged to Goshen College’s Donna Porter since 1988.
“It was really good, and I felt really good after,” said Maldonado of her record-breaking performance. “However, I felt like I could’ve done even better. I want to do more. It was an amazing thing, but I want more, and I will continue to work hard for that.”
Maldonado had other offers from schools in surrounding states. The decision to stay close to home and be surrounded by the support system that is her friends and family made going to and competing at GC an easy choice for her.
With one record down, Maldonado has aspirations for more. Now, the plan is to become as consistent of a runner as possible so she can top other records during the rest of her career as a Maple Leaf.
“Before coming here, I knew I wanted to break school records and go to nationals,” Maldonado said. “I know a lot about track and field because I’ve been doing it for a long time. So I came here with those goals in mind. I want to be the best, but I know I have to keep working hard.”
KURTZ’ COMEBACK
For Kurtz, her path to Goshen College didn’t start right out of high school. In fact, track and field wasn’t even a sport she participated in by the time she was graduating from Goshen High.
“In high school, I did track freshman and sophomore year,” she said. “But I just wasn’t as motivated to continue for my junior and senior year because I played soccer. So, in that stage, I thought I was done. I didn’t think I’d run track again.”
Kurtz committed to Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia for soccer, but decided to leave and take a gap year, where she spent a lot of time in Bolivia weighing her options.
“Throughout the gap year, I was kind of thinking about coming to Goshen College to play soccer,” Kurtz said. “But I was unsure, and it was all really up in the air. Once I did commit to Goshen, it was between soccer and cross country. Rustin (Nyce) had reached out, and I had heard good things about him and the cross country team. So I gave it a shot, and that sparked me running track again.”
According to Kurtz, the decision to come to GC has been good for her because it meets her educational needs, is closer to home and has that small-town college feel she really appreciates.
As a member of the track team, Kurtz has adjusted to the rigorous training that being a track athlete entails. She’s been a key piece on the 4X800-meter relay team, the one that finished eighth at the 2021 indoor NAIA national championships with a school record-breaking time of 9:36.48. All four girls on the relay team — including Kurtz — earned All-American honors.
COOPER’S CONSISTENCY
One of the freshman who has seen her name pop up on a consistent basis for the Maple Leafs this year is Cooper.
A cross country and track star, Cooper has had several single-digit finishes at events since beginning her young college career.
Most recently, she finished second with a time of 18:44.31 in the 5K cross country race at the Mustang National Preview in late March. In track, she finished third in the 5,000-meter event with a time of 18:07.84 at the Polar Bear Invitational a week later.
At the George Glass Invitational earlier this month, Cooper brought in a fourth-place finish in the 1,500-meter event (4:50.09) and a seventh-place finish in the 800 (2:25.91).
“Rustin’s coaching skills,” said Cooper when asked how she’s evolved so quickly in the program. “They’ve made me become a better athlete, just because it’s a lot more intense. The training has been better for me, because in high school it was more laid back. In college, it’s been more serious because it’s basically your life.”
According to Cooper, the training has become less eye-opening as time has gone on, and she’s been adjusting well to track and cross country activities at the collegiate level.
“I’m a lot more confident in myself as a runner,” she said. “Back in high school, I’d let people run in front of me more often. Right now, at Goshen College, I just feel like I belong here more. In high school, I was kind of just following everybody else.”
Last week at the Warrior Opener, Cooper helped lead the 4X800 relay team — the same one she earned All-American honors with after indoor nationals — to a first-place finish with a time of 9:41.05. The time was 2.01 seconds away from a new Goshen record that has stood for 14 years.
With more and more local talent coming to Goshen College, Nyce can finally start seeing his hard work paying off.
“It has taken a while for it to start to bear some fruit,” Nyce said. “Working within the town limits of Goshen has been important. It hasn’t been a quick process; it has taken some time. But I think athletes at Goshen High School and Bethany are starting to see that you can go to Goshen College and compete at a national level.”
