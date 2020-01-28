GOSHEN — The Grace College Lancers knocked off the No. 8 ranked Marian Knights, 98-83, in a Crossroad League men’s basketball contest at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake.
The Lancers, 14-8 overall, 6-4 in the CL, led for nearly the entire game.
Senior Braxton Linville (NorthWood) had six points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal and freshman Hank Smith (Elkhart Memorial) three points, two rebounds and an assist for the winners.
Linville has appeared in 21 games (15 starts) so far this season. He is averaging 3.2 points per game to go with 81 rebounds, 84 assists and 11 steals.
Smith has played in 20 games. He is averaging 4.2 ppg, and has 15 rebounds, 14 assists and five steals.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Freshman Elijah Hales (Westview) netted nine points to go with three rebounds and a blocked shot for the DePauw Tigers in a 58-54 win over Kenyon.
•Senior Andrew Yoder (Westview) had 10 points, a rebound and an assist for the Huntington Foresters in a 99-86 Crossroads League loss to the St. Francis Cougars.
•Junior Vincent Miranda (NorthWood) had two points, three assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot for the Taylor Trojans in a 69-59 win over the Spring Arbor Cougars in Crossroads League action.
•The Trine Thunder dropped an 88-82 decision to Albion. Senior Langston Johnson (Elkhart Central) tallied 12 points, six assists and two rebounds for the Thunder.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•The Valparaiso Crusaders rallied from an 11-point deficit with 3:00 left to play for a 66-64 win over Loyola Chicago. Senior Grace Hales (Westview) tossed in nine points and grabbed four rebounds for the winners.
•The Bethel Pilots dropped a 76-44 Crossroads League decision to Indiana Wesleyan. Freshman Savannah Feenstra (NorthWood) had six points, five rebounds and a steal; junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) three rebounds, two rebounds and two steals and freshman Sierra Miller two rebounds for the Pilots.
•Sophomore Erica Zook (Fairfield) had a rebound and two steals for the Huntington Foresters in a 50-40 loss to the St. Francis Cougars in Crossroads League action.
•The Grace Lancers dropped a 93-60 decision to the No. 4 Marian Knights in a Crossroads League contest. Junior Kaylie Warble (West Noble) had a points, eight rebounds and an assist for the Lancers.
WOMEN’S TRACK
•Freshman Sara Pritchard (Wawasee) was 12th in shot put (35-5) for the Marian Knights in the Tom Hathaway Classic at the University of Indianapolis.
•Junior Ally Bailey (Elkhart Memorial) placed second in the 400 meters (59.34) for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in the Mastodon Invitational.
MEN’S TRACK
•The Bethel Pilots’ 4 x 400 relay team placed third (3:19.09) at the Gladstein invitational in Bloomington. Members of the relay were junior Bailey Mott, freshman Wesley Simpson, junior Ben Zurcher (Northridge) and senior Travis Sperry. The time was an NAIA national qualifying mark.
•Marian University freshman Isaiah Tipping (Wawasee) placed 13th in shot put (40-11) and 19th in the weight throw (42-2) in the Tom Hathaway Classic at the University of Indianapolis.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Sophomore Sara Troyer (Northridge) finished first in one-meter diving (274.13 points) and first in three-meter diving (339.00 points) for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a 185-115 Big Ten victory over Illinois in a meet at the DeVaney Center Natatorium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
•Senior Heather Krafl (Lakeland), senior Emma Maubach, freshman Brooklyn Denouden and sophomore Noelle Parks placed fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:11.06) for the Anderson Ravens in a three-way meet with Indiana Wesleyan (118 points), Anderson (65) and Bethel (40).
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Sophomore Tyler Overmyer (Northridge) won the 100 backstroke (54.32) and the 200 back (2:03.86) for the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals in a 147-146 loss to Hope College. Overmyer teamed with freshman Juan-Luke Hamilton, sophomore Evan Lundquist and junior Kyle Amrick for a second in the 200 medley relay (1:37.48).
Junior Matthew VanCoppenolle (Northridge) was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.69) and 200 breast (2:27.05) for the Cardinals.
•Junior Kris Keller (Northridge) placed second in the 1,000 free (11:29.71) and in the 100 butterfly (58.02) for the Anderson Ravens in a 124-71 win over the Bethel Pilots. Keller teamed with freshman Alex Cubellis, junior Joshua Ekberg and senior Andrew Taflinger to win the 200 medley relay (1:42.47).
•Freshman Matt Bond (Concord) finished second in the 100 breaststroke (58.30), fourth in the 200 breast (2:11.44) an sixth in the 400 individual medley (4:21.38) for the Indianapolis Greyhounds in a 210.5-63.5 win over Dennison.
WRESTLING
•The Lake Erie Storm defeated Ohio Valley 45-9, Findlay 23-12 and lost to Tiffin 21-19 in the Great Midwest Championship Duals at the University of Findlay. Senior Blake Glogouski (Fairfield) notched an 8-2 decision in the Findlay match and an 8-0 major decision in the loss to Tiffin.
•Junior Garrett Griffin (NorthWood) has a 2-0 record for the Indianapolis Greyhounds. He recorded a 7-6 decision over Trae Reynolds of Wabash and a 7-6 decision over Adam Brinkman of Marian in the Indiana Little State Open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.