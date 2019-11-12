GOSHEN — Ellie Lengacher came from a Northridge High School girls soccer program that has a rich tradition and went into another tradition rich one at Messiah College, located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Lengacher earned the Most Valuable Player award in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth women’s soccer tournament after leading the Falcons to the 17th league title in program history during a 3-0 win over Arcadia. The senior was credited with three shots in the championship match and recorded an assist in the 6-0 victory over Albright in the semifinals.
Lengacher is the second leading scorer for the Falcons this season with 31 points on nine goals and 13 assists. Only, senior Brooke Firestone with 40 points (19 goals and five assists) has scored more points.
Lengacher scored two goals and assisted on two others in a 5-0 win over Stevenson. She played a season-high 90 minutes in the Arcadia victory.
She entered the season with a total of eight career goals and four career assists.
Messiah is making their 20th-straight NCAA DIII Tournament appearance and has advanced through the opening weekend in 18 of their first 19 trips to the Big Dance.
The Falcons (18-1-1) will host the Lesley Lynx in the First Round of the Tournament on Saturday.
The other First Round match is between Randolph-Macon and Haverford. The winners of the two First Round matches will compete in the Second Round on Sunday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Case Western Reserve Spartans (13-5) will also be in the NCAA DIII national tourney, traveling to Wheaton College to face Wooster in a first-round contest.
Freshman forward Aniya Hartzler (Goshen) has appeared in all 18 games (10 starts) for the Spartans. She had scored five goals and assisted on four more.
MEN’S SOCCER
•Freshman Landon Fisher (Concord) was on the Western Michigan roster this season, but didn’t appear in any matches for the Broncos (11-5-2 overall, 2-1-2 in the Mid-American Conference).
•Sophomore Marcos Hernandez (Goshen) netted his second goal of the season and classmate Steven Diaz (Elkhart Memorial) his first for the Ancilla College Chargers in a 3-2 overtime loss to Schoolcraft College.
Also on the Ancilla roster are sophomore Brandon Santos (Elkhart Memorial), freshmen Kevin Arellano (Goshen) and Francisco Hernandez (Goshen).
FOOTBALL
•William & Mary freshman Bronson Yoder (NorthWood) recorded an outstanding performance in the Tribe’s 55-19 win over Rhode Island, to earn the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Rookie of the Week award. He shared the honor with Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano.
It’s the second time this season Yoder has been awarded a weekly accolade from the CAA, as he was chosen as the special teams player of the week on Sept. 16.
Yoder’s impressive effort in the Rhode Island contest included a career-high 144 rushing yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Additionally, he matched a career high with 206 all-purpose yards and broke W&M’s single-season kickoff return yards record (847) that was held by Jonathan Grimes (817).
Yoder’s outstanding performance helped W&M set a school-record with 462 rushing yards.
He currently ranks 10th nationally (FCS) in kickoff return average (27.3), while he leads the country in kickoff return yards (847) and kickoff return touchdowns (2). Additionally, he ranks fourth in the CAA in all-purpose yards per game (123.1).
•Freshman offensive lineman Camden Johnson (Concord) appeared in one game (48-13 win over Rockford) for the Benedictine University Eagles. Benedictine is 6-3 overall, 5-1 in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•Freshman Michael Johnson (Concord) has made contributions in his first three games for the Culver-Stockton College Wildcats, an NAIA school located in Canton, Missouri. Johnson had seven points and four rebounds in his first game, an 81-65 win over Hanibal-LaGrange. He followed that up with 15 points and three rebounds in a 73-71 loss to Hanibal-LaGrange and 16 points, six rebounds and an assist in a 67-64 loss to Iowa Wesleyan.
•Freshman Austin Pearison (Jimtown) swished two free throws with :31 left to play as the Ancilla College Chargers defeated Owens Community College 83-79. Pearison finished the game with 14 points and eight rebounds,
Freshman Tre Gallupe (Elkhart Memorial) scored two points for the winners. Sophomore Weston Sage (Elkhart Christian Academy) is out for five to six weeks due to ankle injury for Ancilla.
