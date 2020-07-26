GOSHEN — Bothered by chronic back problems while at Northridge High School, Ellie Lengacher wasn’t sure she was going to find a college to pursue her passion for soccer, despite having excelled in the sport for the Raiders.
Lengacher helped propel the Raiders to three Northern Lakes Conference championships and two IHSAA sectional titles during her prep career. She scored 37 goals and assisted on 34 more while being a first-team All-NLC selection three times.
“The problem with my back started my senior year at Northridge,” she said. “And I really thought it might keep me from playing soccer in college.”
That is when Coach Scott Frey and the Messiah University Falcons entered Lengacher’s life.
“I went to a camp at Messiah and met Coach Frey,” she said. “I told him about my back problems and he was like why does that matter? I would take you. You love the Lord and you love soccer. There is a place for you in my program.”
The NCAA Division III school is located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
“God led me to Messiah. I felt that during the process. It was so nice to be led to a spot where I was wanted,” Lengacher said.
The faith Frey showed in Lengacher was rewarded in her first season as she appeared in 25 games for the Falcons, scoring five goals, one of which was in a 2-0 win over Arcadia in the Middle Atlantic Conference championship.
The Falcons advanced to the National Championship before dropping a 1-1 double-overtime decision (5-4 on penalty kicks) to Washington University.
“I was very glad that Ellie accepted our offer of a roster spot to come to Messiah because I saw in her the qualities I was looking for in a player in our program both on and off the field,” the coach said. “She is a committed and driven individual with good soccer skills and the physical qualities necessary. More importantly, she had the character of the people I wanted in our program, one that was kind, selfless, caring and had a love of Jesus.”
The loss in the National Championship as a freshman provided Lengacher and her fellow seniors incentive when they made it back to the national finale last fall.
“We wanted to win the National Title for the seniors from our freshman season,” Lengacher said.
Lengacher’s class made good on that pledge.
The Falcons opened the 2019 national tournament with a 5-0 win over Lesley University and a 4-0 victory over Randolph-Macon College in the first and second rounds in Grantham, Pennsylvania. In the sectional semifinal, Messiah topped Trinity University 2-0 and in the sectional finale edged Williams College 2-2 in double overtime (3-2 on penalty kicks). In the national semifinal, the Falcons once again went double overtime defeating Carnegie Mellon University 1-1 (3-1 in penalty kicks).
The Falcons were aligned to win the program’s sixth national title. The No. 1-ranked Falcons squared off with the No. 2 William Smith Herons in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Other national titles for the Falcons were in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012. Messiah’s six national titles broke a tie with UC San Diego for the most women’s soccer National Championships in NCAA Division III history.
Messiah posted a 1-0 victory as junior midfielder Maddie Kohl netted the lone goal off a nifty pass from Lengacher in the 55th minute.
Sophomore midfielder Kayla Herr won possession of the ball around midfield and spotted Lengacher posting up her defender just outside the box. Lengacher found Kohl, who was making a run in the middle of the box and hit her in stride with the pass. Kohl took one controlling touch before scoring the game-winner.
“It was an awesome feeling,” Lengacher said about her game-winning assist. “It was not a set play. I held onto the ball and was able to work it through to Kohl.”
It was Lengacher’s 17th assist of the season, which ties her for second-most assists in a season for the Falcons with Erin Hench who also had 17 in 2001. Hench is the season leader with 18 in 2009.
As a senior, Lengacher scored 11 goals to give her 39 points for the season.
“Ellie was an integral part of this past year’s team both on and off the field,” Frey said. “She had the type of senior year every coach wants to see a player have. A year when all the work and time they have put in during the past three years comes together and shows on the field in their play and in their leadership.”
Frey knew he had recruited a talented player in Lengacher.
“Her determination as a player and love of competition,” is what Frey said makes Lengacher a good player. “There were moments this season due to some injuries to other key players in her area of the field that we just had to ‘go with Ellie’ as long as we could because she was the only one who could fill that role, no matter how tired she was. She played the forward position for us and her ability to hold the ball when played to her and keep it was at a very high level, but that role takes a great physical pounding from defenders. It was her determination and willingness to give all that she had for this team that got her through those games and gave us the opportunity to gain a positive result.”
Frey praised Lengacher for the improvement she showed from her freshman campaign to the national title contest last fall.
“There was a significant growth to Ellie’s game over the years, particularly I think in her understanding of the game. She had a good skill set and the physical qualities of strength and speed for the college game when she arrived, she just needed to grow the tactical side of her game,” the coach said. “The best thing she did during her career at Messiah was to take a summer and to play and train for a team called the Charlotte Eagles in North Carolina, she came back with great confidence in her game from that experience due to the quality training and teammates.”
While assisting on the game-winning goal in the National Championship is on the list on things she will treasure from her time at Messiah, it’s not at the top like it would be for a lot of people.
“Hands down it’s going to be the relationships I developed with my teammates and the coaches,” she shared. “Yes, Messiah has a great soccer program but its those relationships. We thought as a team. We had team chemistry. Those relationships are going to continue and will not be taken for granted.”
Lengacher started 46 of the 90 contests she appeared in her career at Messiah. She netted a total of 19 goals and was credited with 21 assists for a total of 59 points.
Her 27 points as a senior rank 26th on the school’s all-time single-season scoring list.
“I had an incredible career at Messiah, but it was more than just soccer. I learned how to be a good teammate and a Godly woman,” she said. “I would hope my teammates remember me as a silly person, who is also outspoken and that I love the Lord and everything I do is for the glory of God.”
Lengacher is working for Landis Power Washing this summer until her job at the Bowen Center begins in September.
“I’ll be a case manager in the Goshen area working with kids and schools and helping families,” she said.
