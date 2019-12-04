GOSHEN — Messiah College senior forward Ellie Lengacher (Northridge) was one of four members of the Falcons to be named to the 2019 Mid-Atlantic All-Region women’s soccer team.
Others were senior forward Brooke Firestone, senior midfielder Sunny Gelnovatch and sophomore midfielder Kayla Herr. Firestone and Gelnovatch were first team selections with Lengacher and Herr second team choices.
The Falcons (21-1-2) face Carnegie Mellon (14-5-2) Friday at 11:00 a.m. in an NCAA DIII National Semifinal. The Final Four will take place at the UNC-Greensboro Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens (20-1-2) and the William Smith Herons (20-1-1) square off in the second semifinal.
The national championship is scheduled for Saturday.
Lengacher has 11 goals this season to with 16 assists. She is the second-leading scorer on the team with 38 points, behind senior Brooke Firestone at 43 (19 goals and five assists).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
•Freshman Arianna Stoltzfus (Northridge) appeared in 20 games this season for the Spring Arbor Cougars (9-5-6). Stoltzfus was credited with four shots on goal.
FOOTBALL
•The Indianapolis Greyhounds finished the season with a 9-2 record after falling to Central Missouri 37-27 in the opening round of the NCAA DII playoffs.
Redshirt junior defensive back Mitch Dewitt (Fairfield) made five tackles and assisted on two others for the Greyhounds, Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jacob Schmatz (Mishawaka) was credited with two tackles and two assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBLL
•The Valparaiso Crusaders defeated Toledo 61-54 to improve to 3-3 on the young season. Senior Grace Hales (Westview) scored seven points to go with a rebound, an assist and two blocked shots for the winners. Hales matched her career-high with 21 points in a 95-90 win over Bowling Green. She was 7-of-10 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Hales also had seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
•Junior Kelsey Brickner (Northridge) scored 13 points to go with two rebounds and an assist for the Bethel Pilots in an 86=80 win over Judson University.
•Freshman Morgan Litwiller (Northridge) has two points for the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 66-56 win over Lipscomb and two rebounds in a 63-55 loss at Wisconsin.
•Sophomore Brooke McKinley (Northridge) had four points and a rebound for the Grand Valley State Lakers in an 80-54 victory over Central State and three points in an 88-73 win over Findlay.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
•DePauw freshman Elijah Hales contributed a rebound and a blocked shot for the DePauw Tigers in a 69-65 loss to Kenyou, 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in an 84-66 loss to St. Thomas and eight points and three assists in a 75-59 win over Chicago.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•The Purdue Boilermakers (22-7 overall, 14-6 in the Big Ten) will host Wright State Friday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Maddie Schermerhorn (West Noble) has played in 75 sets this season for the Boilers. She has been credited with 11 setting assits, an ace and 69 digs.
•The Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats (35-1) defeated St. Mary’s (Kansas) 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. Junior Marci Miller (Northridge) totaled eight kills, an ace and two digs and senior Kelly Miller (Northridge) six kills, an ace and and two digs for the winners.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Senior Mikayla Karaskek (Elkhart Central) was third in three-meter diving (243.45 points) for the Grand Valley State Lakers in a 187.5-112.5 win over the Ball State Cardinals.
MEN’S SWIMMING
•Senior Seth Cripe (Northridge) placed first in the 100 backstroke (54.46), first in the 200 individual medley (2:00.36) and second in the 500 freestyle (4:56.03) for the Olivet Nazarene Tigers in a 145-117 loss to Rose-Hulman. Sophomore Caleb Cripe (Northridge) finished eighth in the 500 back (35.63), ninth in the 100 back (1:17.32) and 10th in the 500 butterfly (58.11).
Caleb Cripe represented the United States at the 2019 PARAPAN GAMES.
•Sophomore Trevor Sallee (Northridge) finished third in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.29) and in the 400 individual medley (4:22.60) for the Grand Valley State Lakers in a 197-103 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.