GOSHEN — Ellie Lengacher was a key factor as the Messiah College Falcons advanced to the NCAA DIII Final Four in women’s soccer for the 13th time in program history.
The Northridge High School graduate scored her team’s first goal that cut the Falcons’ deficit in half (2-1) at the 68:51 mark in regulation against Williams.
About two minute later, junior teammate Maddy Kohl scored in the tying goal at 70:48. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. Neither team scored in the two overtime periods and the contest went to a penalty kick shootout.
It was the sixth straight season the Falcons have been in a penalty kick shoot situation deep in the NCAA Tournament,
Messiah won the penalty kick shootout 3-2 to gain the Final four berth. It was the program’s first PK shootout win since Nov. 18, 2006.
Lengacher has 11 goals this season to with 16 assists. She is the second-leading scorer on the team with 38 points, behind senior Brooke Firestone at 43 (19 goals and five assists).
The Falcons (21-1-2) face Carnegie Mellon (14-5-2) Friday, Dec. 6 at 11:00 a.m. in a National Semifinal. The Final Four will take place at the UNC-Greensboro Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Messiah was a 3-0 winner when the two teams clashed in the regular season.
FOOTBALL
•William & Mary freshman Bronson Yoder (NorthWood) rushed for a touchdown as the Tribe defeated Richmond, 21-15, in overtime, in the final game of the season.
The win allowed William & Mary to regain the Capital Cup and snap a two-game losing streak in the series that dates back to Nov. 19, 1898, when Richmond notched a 15-0 win. This was the 130th meeting in the series with the Tribe holding a 63-62 lead. There have been five ties.
Yoder found the end zone on a 13-yard run at 13:51 of the second period to give the Tribe an 8-0 lead on the way to the overtime victory. William & Mary ended the season 5-7.
Yoder rushed for 27 yards on seven carries and returned a kickoff for 31 yards in the contest.
He was the team-leader this season in kick returns with an average of 26.9 yards on 34 returns. His 913 kick return yards is a school record.
He was the third-leading rusher with 375 yards on 64 carries (5.9 average) and the third-leading scorer with 36 points (four rushing TDs and two kick return TDs).
•Sophomore wide receiver Landen Gessinger (NorthWood) played in nine games for the Franklin Grizzlies (5-5). He caught 16 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 9.5 yards per catch with a long of 36.
Both of the TDs came in a 29-28 come-from-behind win at Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute. The first was a 11:30 of the third period and tied the score 14-14. The second at 11:23 of the fourth made the score 28-21 and setup the game-winning TD at :38.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
•Freshman Sydney Dygert (Elkhart Central) placed first in the 200 butterfly (2:09.52) and second in the 400 individual medley (4:41.83) for the Ball State Cardinals in a 197-103 win over Grand Valley State. Sophomore Makayla Miller (Concord) was on a pair of second-place relays for the Cardinals. She teamed with sophomore Alex Bader, sophomore Shelby Crist and junior Audrey Schank for the runner-up spot in the 200 freestyle (1:39.18) and with senior Anne Vormohr, junior Caitlin Merck and sophomore Makenna Bottorff (Penn) in the 200 medley relay (149.36).
•The Franklin Grizzlies totaled 1,456 points to placed fifth in the team standings in the Gail Moll Pebworth Invitational at Wabash. Junior August Hartzell (Northridge) place ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.22), ninth in the 200 backstroke (2:29.33), 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.33) and 16th in the 400 IM (4:54.66) for the Grizzlies. Freshman Janelle Burbrink (Northridge) was 10th in the 200 IM (2:28.32).
MEN’S SWIMMING
•The Saginaw Valley Cardinals totaled 1,669 points to finish fourth in the team standings in the Gail Moll Pebworth Invitational at Wabash. Sophomore Tyler Overmyer (Northridge) was 12th in the 100 backstroke (53.66), 15th in the 200 back (1:59.87) and 19th in the 200 individual medley (2:05.68) for the Cardinals. Overmyer teamed with freshman Juan-Luke Hamilton, sophomore Evan Lundquist and sophomore Kyle Amick for sixth place in the 200 medley relay (1:35.04) and 16th in the 400 medley relay (3:31.90).
Also for the Cardinals, junior Matthew VanCoppenolle (Northridge) was 19th in the 400 IM (4;38.22), 20th in the 200 breaststroke (2:21.68), 25th in the 200 IM (2:04.90) and 29th in the 100 breast (1:07.22).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
•A record-breaking season for the IUSB Titans in a 25-16, 25-20, 24-26, 22-25, 16-14 loss to Madonna in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship Tourney in Livonia, Michigan. Sophomore Courtney Lengacher (NorthWood) had a setting assist and freshman Whitney Gessinger (NorthWood) four digs for the Titans.
The Titans finished 22-14, a program record for wins. The team finished second in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the highest finish ever. The Titans appeared in the CCAC championship match for the second time and also qualified for the NAIA National Tourney for the second time.
Lengacher played in 82 sets, totaling five kills, 226 setting assists, 11 aces, 110 digs, a solo block and an assisted block. Gessinger appeared in 79 sets with three kills, 10 setting assists, seven aces and 162 digs.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
•The IUSB Titans posted a 67-50 victory over the Governors State Jaguars. Junior Taitlyn Trenshaw (NorthWood) grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists for the Titans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.